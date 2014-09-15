Preview: Tigers at Twins

After completing a three-game sweep of one of their main threats in the American League Central, the Detroit Tigers hope to take advantage of what should be a favorable schedule. The Tigers begin a stretch in which they play 10 of their final 13 contests against the bottom two teams in the division when begin a three-game road set against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Detroit swept Cleveland and took advantage of a pair of losses by Kansas City over the weekend to build a 1 ½-game lead in the division.

The Tigers staged come-from-behind victories in the final two contests of their series with the Indians and will wrap up their regular season with seven home games against the Chicago White Sox and Twins after they return from Kansas City next weekend. Minnesota resides in the Central basement and won for only the fifth time in 21 games in Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the White Sox to end a four-game losing streak. The Twins have more than held their own against the division leaders, however, splitting 12 meetings between the teams this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (16-5, 3.19 ERA) vs. Twins RH Anthony Swarzak (3-1, 3.95)

Scherzer enjoyed one of his better outings over the last month despite walking a season high-tying four batters, holding the Royals to one run on seven hits in 6 2/3 frames in a 4-2 victory on Tuesday. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA over his previous four turns, but bounced back to notch his third consecutive 16-win season. Scherzer has won each of his last five starts versus the Twins and is 8-2 with a 4.48 ERA in his career against them.

Following another setback in Tommy Milone’s recovery from a tired throwing shoulder and a sore neck, Swarzak will make his second start of the season and first since July 23. The 29-year-old Florida native has appeared in 47 games in 2014 and performed well at home, going 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 27 outings. Swarzak has faced the Tigers five times in relief this season and is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in 19 all-time appearances (three starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit LF J.D. Martinez has homered three times in the last five contests and is batting .355 during a seven-game hitting streak against the Twins.

2. The Tigers have collected at least 10 hits in nine of their 12 meetings with Minnesota and are batting .325 in the season series.

3. Detroit C Alex Avila is considered day-to-day after he left Sunday’s game due to lightheadedness.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Twins 3