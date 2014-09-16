Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Detroit Tigers attempt to extend their winning streak to five games as they continue their three-game series against the host Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Fresh off a three-game sweep of Cleveland at home, Detroit kicked off its final road trip of the season Monday by building a six-run lead before escaping with an 8-6 victory in the series opener. Torii Hunter and Miguel Cabrera opened the ninth inning with back-to-back homers as the Tigers posted their seventh win in eight contests.

Detroit maintained its 1 1/2-game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central with 12 contests remaining in the regular season. Joe Mauer delivered a pair of two-run singles as Minnesota rallied from a 6-0 deficit to forge a tie before Casey Fien served up the ninth-inning homers. The Twins have lost 17 of their last 22 games and sit in the basement of the AL Central, five behind the Chicago White Sox.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (15-11, 3.23 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-11, 5.64)

Porcello saw his losing streak reach three starts Wednesday despite allowing only two runs over 6 2/3 innings against Kansas City. The 25-year-old has yielded fewer than three earned runs in eight of his last 10 games, including a relief appearance, but is 3-6 over that span. Porcello’s lifetime record against Minnesota remained at 8-6 on June 15, when he settled for a no-decision after giving up three runs in seven frames.

Nolasco was saddled with his fifth consecutive loss Thursday at Cleveland despite allowing only one run in seven innings. The 31-year-old is winless in his last seven starts but has yielded fewer than three earned runs in three of his last four outings. Nolasco made his only career start against the Tigers on June 15, when he also settled for a no-decision after surrendering three runs over 5 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit registered 16 hits Monday, half of which went for extra bases.

2. Minnesota RF Oswaldo Arcia, who began his team’s comeback Monday with a solo homer in the fifth, was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the eighth after injuring his back during a swing two innings earlier. He will be evaluated Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

3. The Tigers have reached double digits in hits in 10 of their 13 meetings with the Twins this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 2