Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Detroit Tigers take another shot at distancing themselves in the division when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday for the rubber match of their three-game series. The first two contests have been wild affairs, with Detroit squandering a six-run lead before hitting back-to-back homers in the ninth inning for an 8-6 triumph in the opener. Tuesday’s meeting was just as chaotic as the Tigers took the lead on a two-out, three-run blast by J.D. Martinez in the top of the ninth, only to have the Twins score twice against former teammate Joe Nathan in the bottom half for a 4-3 victory.

Detroit had its four-game winning streak snapped with the setback and remained just 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Kansas City in the American League Central with 11 left on its schedule. Minnesota won for just the sixth time in 23 contests, evening the season series 7-7. The Twins can do major damage to the Tigers’ hopes for the division title as they finish the season with a four-game series in Detroit.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (14-11, 3.26 ERA) vs. Twins Kyle Gibson (11-11, 4.58)

Price evened his record at 3-3 since being acquired from Tampa Bay on Friday, limiting Cleveland to one run while striking out seven in 7 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old has been hit hard of late, surrendering 15 runs and 37 hits in 25 1/3 frames over his last four outings. Price improved to 4-2 lifetime against the Twins on July 19, when he scattered four hits and struck out nine over eight scoreless innings at Minnesota while pitching for the Rays.

Gibson’s winless streak reached five starts Thursday as he was tagged for seven runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings in a loss at Cleveland. The 26-year-old has struggled over his last seven outings, surrendering five or more runs four times while posting a 1-3 record. Gibson fell to 1-2 lifetime against Detroit on Aug. 24, when he yielded five runs on eight hits and four walks in 4 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit C Alex Avila missed his second straight game due to lightheadedness and also is unlikely to play Wednesday.

2. Minnesota SS Eduardo Escobar exited Tuesday’s contest in the fourth inning with a jammed right shoulder, which he suffered while diving for a ground ball, and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

3. Twins RF Oswaldo Arcia is expected to miss his second consecutive contest Wednesday due to stiffness in his back.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 2