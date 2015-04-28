Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Detroit Tigers appear to be back on track offensively as they go for their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in the second contest of their three-game set. The Tigers improved to 4-0 against Minnesota with a 5-4 victory in the series opener and have scored 17 runs in their last three games after managing a total of eight during a four-game skid.

Yoenis Cespedes continued to torment the Twins with a three-run homer Monday and is 7-for-17 against them this season. Jose Iglesias finished a double shy of the cycle to boost his batting average to .397. Minnesota’s Jordan Schafer, mired in a 1-for-21 slump, broke out with three hits in the series opener. Mike Pelfrey, coming off his best outing of the young season, will oppose Detroit’s Anibal Sanchez on Tuesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (1-2, 5.96 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (1-0, 2.65)

Sanchez rebounded from back-to-back rocky outings with a strong effort in his last turn, giving up one run on only one hit while striking out eight in a no-decision against the New York Yankees. He had been shelled for 14 runs and 17 hits in 9 2/3 frames over his previous two starts. Sanchez scattered three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings versus the Twins on April 8 and is 3-2 with a 2.13 ERA against them.

Pelfrey earned his first victory with a superb performance in his last start, blanking Kansas City on five hits over seven innings after failing to go past five frames in each of his first two outings. Pelfrey, who was limited to five starts last year, was 2-2 in five turns against the Tigers in 2013. He has managed to keep Detroit’s big bats in check - Miguel Cabrera is 5-for-20 and Victor Martinez 5-for-17 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cespedes is 30-for-79 lifetime against Minnesota.

2. Twins 1B Joe Mauer moved into third place on the franchise list with his 313th double.

3. Detroit has grounded into a major league-high 24 double plays.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Twins 3