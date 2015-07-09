Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Detroit Tigers manhandled the Minnesota Twins during a season-opening three-game sweep, but the fortunes of each team have shifted dramatically since the first two weeks. Fresh off a three-game home sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, the Twins look to solve nemesis David Price when they host the Tigers on Thursday in the opener of a four-game set.

Price has already beaten Minnesota twice this season, including 8 2/3 scoreless innings on Opening Day to set the tone for a sweep in which Detroit outscored the Twins 22-1. Detroit has scored 36 runs over the past five games since two-time MVP Miguel Cabrera was injured and clubbed nine homers in taking two of three at Seattle. Minnesota third baseman Brian Dozier is among five players in the running for the final AL All-Star berth and enhanced his candidacy by slamming a pair of homers to go with five RBIs in the sweep of the Orioles. Owners of the best home record in the AL (28-15), the Twins are in second place in the Central Division, 2 1/2 games ahead of the Tigers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (8-2, 2.54 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (5-5, 3.94)

Price was unbeaten in June and continued the momentum by limiting Toronto to one right on eight hits over seven innings on Saturday to improve to 4-0 over his last six starts. The former Vanderbilt standout has been exceptional way from home, posting a 5-1 record and sparkling 1.86 in nine starts. Price is 7-3 with a 2.42 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) against Minnesota while holding first baseman Joe Mauer to 5-for-30.

Since a sensational stretch in which he permitted two earned runs or fewer nine times in 10 starts, Pelfrey has appeared to hit a wall. Pelfrey failed to make it past the fourth inning in three of his last five turns, including last time out at Kansas City when he gave up three runs on seven hits over four frames. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA in eight starts versus the Tigers after splitting a pair of decisions this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos has a nine-game hitting streak after going 6-of-13 with two homers and eight RBIs versus Seattle.

2. Dozier has hit safely in five straight games against Detroit, going 7-for-21.

3. Tigers OF Yoenis Cespedes has a .357 career average versus the Twins, who have dropped seven of the nine meetings between the teams this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 2