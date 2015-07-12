Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the biggest surprises in the majors in the first half of the season, and they’ll try to enter the All-Star break on a high note when they wrap up a four-game series with the visiting Detroit Tigers. The Twins have won five of their last six, including two straight against the Tigers, after Saturday’s 9-5 triumph.

The Tigers lead the season series 8-4, but the Twins rallied from a 6-0 deficit to score seven runs in the ninth and win Friday before jumping out to a 7-0 lead Saturday. Now Minnesota sends its most consistent starting pitcher to the mound with right-hander Kyle Gibson facing Detroit righty Shane Greene. Gibson is 2-4 with a 5.97 ERA in seven career starts against Detroit with J.D. Martinez (7-for-17, 2 HR) and Ian Kinsler (7-for-18, HR) doing the most damage against him. Greene struggled in the majors earlier this season but was 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in five starts in the minors over the past month.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Shane Greene (4-6, 5.82 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (7-6, 3.04)

Greene will be called up to make his first major-league start since June 10. The 26-year-old was dominant in his first three starts of the season but was hit hard before being sent to the minors, posting a 12.27 ERA while losing each of his last four big-league starts. Greene faced Minnesota twice in April, pitching eight strong innings in a victory April 9 but getting tagged for seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision April 29.

Gibson has been streaky, and he’s in the midst of a hot one at the moment, having won three straight starts. The 27-year-old followed up eight scoreless innings against Kansas City with another solid outing in his last turn, holding Baltimore to two runs over six innings. The Tigers roughed up Gibson on April 9, as he gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss, but he held them to one run over seven frames in a no-decision May 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit LF Yoenis Cespedes is a career .375 hitter against the Twins and has posted a .453 average while hitting safely in all 15 games he has played at Target Field.

2. Tigers CF Anthony Gose and Cespedes are riding nine-game hitting streaks while Twins 1B/DH Joe Mauer has hit safely in eight straight.

3. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier was named to the American League All-Star team Saturday, replacing injured Toronto OF Jose Bautista.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Tigers 4