Preview: Tigers at Twins

In recent seasons, a mid-September series between Detroit and Minnesota would be a chance for the Tigers to pad their postseason resume against a last-place opponent. Things will be reversed this time around, when the last-place Tigers visit the postseason-hopeful Twins in the opener of a three-game series.

Minnesota is one game behind the Texas Rangers in the race for the second American League wild card after finishing out a nine-game road trip with series wins over Kansas City and the Chicago White Sox. The Twins will play 13 of their final 20 games at home, beginning with Monday’s battle, and are 42-26 in front of their home fans but just 3-3 against the Tigers. All six of those games at Minnesota came prior to the All-Star break, before Detroit began a lengthy slide to the bottom that has seen it drop 16 of the last 22 games. The Twins will try to kick off the 10-game homestand strong behind Tyler Duffey while the Tigers send Kyle Lobstein to the mound.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (3-7, 5.31 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (2-1, 4.18)

Lobstein lost his fifth straight major-league start dating back to May on Wednesday, when he was reached for five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old owns only one quality start in those outings but is not getting a lot of help from his offense, which totaled seven runs in the five games. Lobstein did not fare well against Minnesota on May 13, when he was ripped for six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings to suffer the loss.

Duffey has been off since Sept. 6 as the Twins try to keep the rookie fresh down the stretch, and he will be trying to continue a string of five straight starts allowing three or fewer earned runs. The 24-year-old scattered two runs and six hits across 6 2/3 innings at Houston on Sept. 6 and struck out eight without factoring in the decision. Duffey is making his first start against Detroit and is 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-31 over his last eight games.

2. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe is 8-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez (shoulder) and LHP Daniel Norris (oblique) are both expected to come off the disabled list and pitch on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Tigers 4