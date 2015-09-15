Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins need to capitalize on a favorable portion of their schedule as they attempt to overhaul the Texas Rangers for the second wild card in the American League. The Twins opened a 10-game homestand with a 7-1 drubbing of the Detroit Tigers on Monday and go for their third straight win Tuesday in the second of a three-game series.

Minnesota, which is 43-26 at Target Field, has won four of its last five contests to remain one game behind the Rangers with 19 left to play in the season. First baseman Joe Mauer collected three hits in the series opener to extend his streak of reaching base to 34 consecutive games while right fielder Torii Hunter is 12-for-29 over the past seven contests. Center fielder Anthony Gose is thriving at the top of the lineup for slumping Detroit, hitting safely in six straight games and 10 of 11. The Tigers will send Alfredo Simon to the mound to oppose Phil Hughes, who has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a back issue.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (12-9, 4.94 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (10-8, 4.49)

There seems to be no middle ground for Simon, who has surrendered at least four runs in five of his last seven turns while his two victories in that span have featured only three hits allowed in 16 scoreless innings. That theme mirrors Simon’s two starts against the Twins this season. He allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision on May 12 before getting pounded for seven runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings at Minnesota on July 11.

Hughes makes his first start in more than five weeks and fourth against the Tigers this season. He was 6-0 over a nine-start span before dropping his last two outings, giving up seven runs in three innings at Cleveland on Aug. 9 after allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings at Toronto five days earlier. Hughes, who is 8-7 with a 4.33 career ERA against Detroit, has already served up 28 homers this season despite his lengthy absence.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe is 9-for-17 with six RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is in a 4-for-33 slump but he has tormented Hughes, going 17-for-36 with five homers and 13 RBIs.

3. Twins closer Glen Perkins (back) will throw another bullpen session and hopes to return Friday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 4