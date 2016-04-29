Preview: Tigers at Twins

Two days after the Minnesota Twins debuted their top pitching prospect, the Detroit Tigers will do the same when the teams commence a three-game series in Minneapolis on Friday. Michael Fulmer, who was acquired in the trade last summer that sent outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to the New York Mets, will take the spot - for now - of the injured Shane Greene in Detroit’s rotation.

The Tigers feel that the 23-year-old has all the tools to make a big impact down the road. “He’s got stuff for sure,” manager Brad Ausmus told reporters Wednesday. “He throws 95, he’s got a wipeout slider, but the big leagues is a little different. Guys have seen stuff like that before. You do have to locate your pitches, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have that type of stuff in your arsenal.” Fulmer’s squad enters on a good note after defeating Oakland 7-3 in a Thursday matinee, its third win in four games following a four-game slide. The Twins sent their prospect, Jose Berrios, to the mound Wednesday against Cleveland but the highly regarded righty hit a wall in the fifth inning and was on the losing end of a 6-5 decision.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (NR) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (1-3, 3.91 ERA)

Fulmer was 10-3 with a 2.14 ERA in 21 starts at the Double-A level last season and saw his first taste of Triple-A action at Toledo in 2016. He opened by allowing one earned run in 11 innings over his first two starts but was roughed up at Columbus last Friday, giving up six runs and seven hits - including three home runs - in 4 1/3 frames. The former first-round pick has 53 strikeouts in 47 innings since joining the Tigers organization.

Hughes led the American League with 29 home runs allowed in 2015 but has done well to keep the ball in the yard so far this year, serving up two homers in 25 1/3 innings. He has given up exactly three earned runs and lasted at least six innings in each of his three starts, the last two of which have come at home. The California native, who is 19-10 all-time at Target Field, has been hammered by Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera (17-for-38, five homers, five doubles, 13 RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota OF Danny Santana is 7-for-13 with two doubles and a stolen base in three games since returning from the DL.

2. Cabrera is a career .346 hitter in 50 games at Target Field.

3. The Twins are hitting .375 with runners in scoring position over their last six games.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Tigers 4