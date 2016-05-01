Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins are having some trouble stringing hits together again and are staring at another series sweep. The Twins will try to avoid a three-game sweep and a fourth straight setback when they host the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday.

Minnesota began a six-game homestand with back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Indians but have since seen their run totals decline, dipping to one in Saturday’s 4-1 setback. The Twins are tied for the worst record in the American League at 7-17 and managed one extra-base hit in Saturday’s loss – a solo home run by rookie Korean slugger Byung Ho Park. That marked the sixth home run for Park, who signed for four years and $12 million over the winter, while Tigers new slugger Justin Upton managed his second blast on Saturday. Upton, signed for six years and $132.5 million, and is just beginning to find his way at the plate with hits in three straight games to raise his average to .221.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 4.64 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (1-0, 3.25)

Pelfrey is making his first start against his former team and looking for his first win since joining Detroit in the offseason. The Wichita State product was ripped for a season-high five runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings but at least kept the ball in the zone with no walks after issuing 11 in as many innings over his previous two turns. Pelfrey went 11-27 in three seasons as a member of the Twins.

Nolasco struck out a season-high nine over 7 1/3 innings against Cleveland on Tuesday but was reached for four runs on five hits – two home runs – and did not factor in the decision. The 33-year-old allowed one run in two of his first three starts but only got enough run support to pull out one win. Nolasco is 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is 6-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs in the series.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in the last three games.

3. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe (strained intercostal) began a rehab assignment at Single-A Fort Myers on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Twins 5