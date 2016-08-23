Preview: Tigers at Twins

After salvaging a four-game split against American League wild card-leading Boston, the Detroit Tigers look to keep pace in the chase for a playoff slot when they visit the last-place Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series. The Tigers had dropped five of six before rolling to a 10-5 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Slumping Justin Upton, who was removed from the starting lineup for three games last week, returned with a vengeance with a pair of homers Sunday -- his first blasts since July 31. "It was warranted, man," Upton said of his benching. "I wasn't contributing. I wasn't being the player they expect me to be. It did help." The Twins are in another spiral, getting swept in a four-game series at Kansas City while scoring a total of six runs. Three-time AL batting champion Joe Mauer was hitless in 12 at-bats against the Royals and is 7-29 against Anibal Sanchez, who will start for the Tigers on Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (6-12, 5.94 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (5-7, 4.90)

Although Sanchez has been banished to the bullpen on two occasions this season, he is coming off a masterpiece in his last outing. Sanchez carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and wound up allowing one hit while striking out eight, although he had to settle for a no-decision. He struck out 10 and gave up three runs in a 6-2 loss to Minnesota on July 19 to fall to 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA versus the Twins.

After failing to pitch beyond five innings in three consecutive starts, Gibson went the distance for the first time this season in his last outing, earning the win by giving up three runs at Atlanta. The 28-year-old lost his first five decisions of the season, but is 5-2 over his last 10 starts. Ian Kinsler is 9-for-21 and J.D. Martinez 8-for-19 against Gibson, who owns a 3-4 record and 5.04 ERA against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Martinez owns a 12-game hitting streak and has four homers in his last eight contests.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier has homered five times over the past nine games.

3. Kinsler is mired in a 1-for-24 slump over the past seven contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Twins 5