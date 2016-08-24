Preview: Tigers at Twins

With Justin Upton heating up and recent acquisition Erick Aybar settling in at shortstop, the Detroit Tigers are showing some serious thump in the middle of their lineup. The Tigers have amassed 18 runs and 24 hits in back-to-back victories and look to send the host Minnesota Twins to their sixth consecutive defeat Wednesday night.

Detroit's Nos. 2-6 hitters combined for a dozen hits in Tuesday's 8-3 series-opening win, with Victor Martinez (home run) and Miguel Cabrera leading the way with three apiece. Right fielder J.D. Martinez is riding a 13-game hitting streak and has four straight multi-hit contests for the Tigers, who are three games out of the second wild card. Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier established a career high with his 29th homer Tuesday, six of which have come in the past 10 games. The Twins have dropped eight of 10 to Detroit this season, including all four matchups at Target field.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (4-2, 3.93 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (8-9, 5.93)

Boyd has not lost in eight appearances (seven starts) since his recall from the minors last month, keeping the unbeaten streak intact with six innings of one-run ball versus Boston in a no-decision last time out. The 25-year-old won his fourth straight decision in his previous turn, blanking Texas on two hits over seven innings. He beat the Twins with six scoreless innings of three-hit ball on July 18.

Duffey's three-start winning streak ended with a thud at Kansas City on Thursday, when he lasted only 3 2/3 innings and surrendered five runs on only two hits -- one a grand slam. The long ball has been problematic for Duffey, who has given up 20 homers in 112 1/3 innings after allowing only four in 58 innings in 2015. Duffey has made three starts against the Tigers, posting a 2-1 record and 1.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Aybar is 5-for-9 in his last two games and has multiple hits in half his six games since his trade from Atlanta.

2. Twins RF Max Kepler is 7-for-37 over the last 10 games.

3. Upton is 6-for-11 with six RBIs since a three-game benching.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Twins 3