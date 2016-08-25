Preview: Tigers at Twins

J.D. Martinez is swinging a scorching-hot bat by highlighting his 14-game hitting streak with multi-hit performances in each of his last five contests. The 29-year-old looks to continue his torrid display at the plate on Thursday afternoon as the Detroit Tigers vie for a three-game sweep of the host Minnesota Twins.

Martinez had a run-scoring single in Wednesday's 9-4 triumph to improve to 34-for-78 with six homers, 12 RBIs and 17 runs scored this month for the Tigers, who have recorded 27 runs and 38 hits during their three-game winning streak. Justin Upton has overcome a 1-for-31 slump with multi-hit performances in each of his last four games - highlighted by a three-run homer on Wednesday. While Detroit has moved within three games of Baltimore for the second wild card, Minnesota has dropped six in a row overall and nine of 11 to the Tigers this season to make itself comfortable in the cellar of the American League. Brian Dozier has been on quite the power surge with homers in each game of this series and in seven of his last 11 contests overall.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (1-2, 3.81 ERA) vs. Twins RH Jose Berrios (2-3, 9.28)

Norris suffered his second straight loss on Saturday despite allowing three runs on five innings in a 3-2 setback to Boston. The 23-year-old has only yielded five earned runs since rejoining the rotation, but has an 0-2 mark to show for it. Norris has struggled a bit with his control in those three outings by issuing eight walks in 15 1/3 innings.

Berrios sputtered in his third straight outing on Friday, but walked away with a no-decision despite allowing four runs with as many walks in four innings at Kansas City. The 22-year-old has yielded 24 runs on 27 hits in his last five outings (17 2/3 innings). Berrios doesn't have fond memories of his lone encounter with Detroit, permitting seven runs and four walks in just two-thirds of an inning on May 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera is 7-for-10 with four extra-base hits (three doubles, one homer), two RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

2. Minnesota LF Eddie Rosario is 0-for-11 with six strikeouts in his last three games.

3. Tigers CF Cameron Maybin is 4-for-11 with six RBIs in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Twins 2