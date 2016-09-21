Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Detroit Tigers have struggled at home against the worst team in the majors, but they have made themselves right at home when visiting the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers, who have won all seven meetings at Target Field in 2016 and nine in a row dating to last season, look to keep the streak intact when the teams continue their three-game series on Wednesday.

No player typifies the success of Detroit in Minnesota more than catcher James McCann, who clubbed a three-run homer in Tuesday's 8-1 drubbing as the Tigers closed within 1 1/2 games of the second wild card. In eight games at Target Field, McCann is 15-for-32 with three homers and 11 RBIs. Miguel Cabrera swatted his 40th homer against Minnesota -- tying for his most against any opponent -- to help a patchwork lineup missing Ian Kinsler (concussion-like symptoms) and Victor Martinez (knee). Second baseman Brian Dozier is a one-man storyline for the Twins, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 23 games overall while hitting safely in eight straight versus the Tigers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Buck Farmer (0-0, 4.07 ERA) vs. Twins RH José Berrios (2-7, 8.88)

The decision to give Farmer his first start of the season -- "He pitched better," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said, "plain and simple" -- speaks volumes about the alternatives in Detroit's rotation, Anibal Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey. Farmer has yet to win in 31 career appearances, including seven starts, over his first three seasons. He is coming off his longest outing of the year, tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings against Minnesota.

Berrios won his first start upon his recall from the minors, but he has been in a tailspin since, going 0-6 over his last seven turns and failing to pitch more than five innings. His best performance in that span may have been in his last outing against the New York Mets, when he allowed a pair of solo homers among four hits over four innings. He gave up 30 runs in his previous six turns, including six versus Detroit on Aug. 25.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera hit his 442nd homer Tuesday, tying him with Dave Kingman for 41st on the all-time list.

2. LF Robbie Grossman is 5-for-7 in his last two games for Minnesota, which has scored five runs during a four-game skid.

3. Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) pitched a simulated game Tuesday, but Ausmus said his mechanics are still "inconsistent."

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Twins 5