Preview: Tigers at Twins (Game 2)

Detroit's Justin Verlander regularly records victories against Minnesota and looks to make it 12 wins in his last 13 decisions when the Tigers visit the Twins Thursday's split doubleheader. Verlander will start the nightcap of the pivotal twinbill for Detroit, which is one game behind Baltimore for the American League's second wild card.

The doubleheader was made necessary by Wednesday's rainout, and the Tigers are looking to build on a two-game winning streak after losing eight of their previous 11 contests. Detroit is tied with Houston in the wild-card chase, with Seattle and New York Yankees also in the mix. The Tigers remain unsure when second baseman Ian Kinsler will return to the lineup after suffering a concussion on Sunday while designated hitter Victor Martinez, who injured his knee in the same game, may be available on Thursday. Minnesota's Brian Dozier (ribs) was hit by a pitch before Wednesday's game was postponed and manager Paul Molitor is unsure of his availability but does think Joe Mauer (quadriceps) will be cleared to play in the field on Thursday after serving as the designated hitter for the rained-out contest.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (14-8, 3.22 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-10, 3.38)

Verlander settled a no-decision despite a stellar performance in his last outing as he blanked Cleveland on one hit over seven innings. He is winless in his last four starts despite posting a 2.42 ERA and registering 34 strikeouts in 26 innings during that stretch. Verlander is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in two starts against Minnesota this year and stands 16-8 with a 3.06 ERA in 32 career starts versus the Twins - including a 5-0 mark and 2.28 ERA in eight career starts at Target Field.

Santana also pitched well in his last start as he gave up four hits in seven scoreless innings of a no-decision against the New York Mets. He is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 innings this month. Santana gave up one run and three hits in five innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Sept. 12 and is 9-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 18 career outings versus Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins need to win eight of their final 11 games to avoid their first 100-loss season since the 1982 club went 60-102.

2. Detroit LF Justin Upton has recorded three homers and eight RBIs over his last four games.

3. Minnesota 3B/DH Miguel Sano (back) could return to the lineup for the first time since Sept. 12.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 3