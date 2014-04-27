FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tigers-Twins, ppd.
April 27, 2014 / 7:38 PM / 3 years ago

Tigers-Twins, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tigers-Twins, ppd: Sunday’s series finale between Detroit and host Minnesota was postponed due to rain.

No makeup date was immediately announced but the Tigers visit Minnesota twice more this season – Aug. 22-24 and Sept. 15-17. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire told reporters the game will probably be made up during Detroit’s August visit.

The Tigers open a two-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday and scheduled Sunday starter Justin Verlander will pitch the opener. Minnesota also will push back Kyle Gibson to Tuesday when the Twins open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
