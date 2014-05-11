(Updated: ADDS Cabrera HR mark in NOTEBOOK)

Tigers 9, Twins 3: Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez each hit a three-run homer and Max Scherzer worked six solid innings as Detroit evened the three-game series with visiting Minnesota.

Alex Avila and Andrew Romine both drove in a run and scored for the Tigers, who ended a brief two-game slide. Scherzer (5-1) could not make it three straight scoreless starts but turned in another quality effort with three runs allowed on five hits and four walks.

Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer but Kyle Gibson (3-3) was knocked around for six runs on seven hits in two innings for the Twins. Anthony Swarzak worked four scoreless innings of relief to keep Minnesota in the game but the damage was done in Detroit’s six-run second inning.

Austin Jackson and Don Kelly led off the second inning with back-to-back hits before Jackson was cut down at the plate on a fielder’s choice. Avila followed with an RBI single to center, Romine delivered a single to right and Avila scored on a fielder’s choice before Cabrera slammed an 0-1 slider the opposite way to the first row in right for his fifth homer and a 6-0 cushion.

Dozier followed a walk and a double with a drive down the line in left off Scherzer in the third but the Twins left runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth against the reigning Cy Young Award winner. Martinez belted his eighth home run in the seventh inning to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cabrera’s homer was the 370th of his career, tying Gil Hodges for 73rd place on the all-time list. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer (back spasms) returned from a five-game absence and went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk while serving as DH. … Detroit honored former manager Jim Leyland in a pregame ceremony. Leyland, who retired after last season, led the Tigers to three straight AL Central titles. … Minnesota C Kurt Suzuki was robbed of a home run in the first inning when Kelly leaped at the wall in left and brought the ball back.