Tigers 4, Twins 0

DETROIT -- Efficient left-hander David Price retired the first 13 batters he faced Monday and fell one out shy of a complete-game five hitter, getting home run support from J.D. Martinez and Alex Avila in pacing the Detroit Tigers to a 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the season-opener for both teams.

Manager Brad Ausmus was booed when he came out to visit Price after he gave up a two-out single in the ninth and he got booed again when he yanked the starter for closer Joe Nathan following an infield single by the Twins’ Joe Mauer.

Nathan got former Tiger right fielder Torii Hunter to look at a called third strike to end the game and earned the save.

The opening day start for Price was the first after seven straight openers for right-hander Justin Verlander, who is slated to go on the disabled list Tuesday because of a sore right shoulder.

Price struck out five and didn’t walk anybody. Designated hitter Kennys Vargas lined a single over third with one out in the fifth for Minnesota’s first hit.

The Twins got two straight singles to begin the sixth but a one-out double play ended the threat. Price entered the ninth having thrown just 85 pitches.

Detroit struck for three runs in the fifth off losing right-hander Phil Hughes, all on home runs.

The Tigers added a run in the sixth. Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes tripled with one out and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by third baseman Nick Castellanos.

Price was helped by the Tigers’ defense.

Cespedes went over the fence in left field to haul in a long drive by Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki with one out in the third. Second baseman Ian Kinsler made a leaping stab of a liner by shortstop Danny Santana leading off the fourth.

Detroit jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a pair of home runs in the second off Hughes.

Right fielder Martinez opened the inning with a long drive over the right centerfield fence. Cespedes doubled down the left field line and one out later Avila hit a home run to left center.

NOTES: RHP Justin Verlander of Detroit threw a 40-pitch bullpen Sunday, but his status for starting April 12 at Cleveland is still in doubt. “The last couple of pitches were not so great,” manager Brad Ausmus said. It is not known if he will pitch against minor-leaguers Tuesday as scheduled. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor was glad to get his first game as a major league manager out of the way. “In the course of the spring you think about expectations about what particular days are going to bring, but you’re not really sure until you get out there. This is a transformational year for us, and myself as well.” ... Ausmus elected to start Rajai Davis in center, leading off, over newcomer Anthony Gose, to have RF J.D. Martinez batting fifth one slot above LF Yoenis Cespedes and 3B Nick Castellanos seventh, one spot ahead of C Alex Avila.