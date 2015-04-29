Tigers 10, Twins 7

MINNEAPOLIS -- Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including two home runs, and knocked in four to help the Detroit Tigers to a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Twins in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday at Target Field.

Cabrera hit a solo homer in the sixth inning before launching a two-run shot over fence in center field in the ninth. He also came within a few feet of hitting another homer in the fourth, settling for an RBI double instead.

As a team, the Tigers had 17 hits, nine of which went for extra bases.

The offense erased a rough outing for right-hander Shane Greene, who was knocked around for seven runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Detroit was down by four runs when Greene left but rallied against the Minnesota bullpen to take him off the hook.

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings before leaving the game with a left hip flexor strain. He was still in line for his first win of the season.

But right-hander Tim Stauffer allowed three runs and three hits, including two homers in two-thirds of an inning, allowing the Tigers back into the game.

Tied 7-7 heading to the eighth, Tigers left fielder Yoenis Cespedes reached after the Twins couldn’t field a popup that landed near the mound. He came around to score on a two-out single by shortstop Austin Romine.

Casey Fien took the loss, allowing three runs and five hits in one-plus inning.

Left-hander Tom Gorzelanny picked up the win, working 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief. He fanned two and allowed one hit.

Closer Joakim Soria pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Cabrera’s double in the fourth gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The Twins countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Designated hitter Joe Mauer’s RBI double tied the score at 1-1, and after a single by third baseman Trevor Plouffe, right fielder Oswaldo Arcia hit a mammoth homer over the right-field wall, giving the Twins a 3-1 advantage.

It was the first time this season that Hughes pitched with a lead, but it was short lived.

Three consecutive doubles by the Tigers to start the fourth tied the score again, but Detroit ran itself out of the inning. Catcher James McCann was cut down at home trying to score on a grounder to third and Romine was thrown out trying to steal third.

Minnesota rallied in the bottom of the inning, getting four straight one out hits, capped by a three-run homer by Plouffe to take a 7-3 lead.

But the Tigers pulled out the big bats again in the sixth against the Twins’ bullpen after Hughes was lifted with a left hip flexor strain. Solo homers by Cabrera and right fielder J.D. Martinez made it a two-run game. After a single by third baseman Nick Castellanos, a two-run inside-the-park homer by McCann tied the score at 7.

For McCann, it was his first career homer. It was the first inside-the-park home run by a Tiger since Austin Jackson hit one against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 10, 2012.

NOTES: Tigers OF Rajai Davis returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two games because of a sore groin. Davis led off and played in center field. ... Twins DH Kennys Vargas returned to the lineup after sitting out the past three games. He hit seventh and played at first base in place of Joe Mauer, who was the DH. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco remains on track to return to the rotation this weekend, although the club has not decided whom to ship out. ... The Tigers open a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. ... The Twins continue their season-high 11 game homestand Thursday when they begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.