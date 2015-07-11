Twins 8, Tigers 6

MINNEAPOLIS -- Brian Dozier’s three-run, walk-off homer with one out in the ninth capped a seven-run inning as the Minnesota Twins erased a six-run deficit in an 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Friday.

Minnesota struggled to do much of anything against Tigers starter Justin Verlander for eight innings, but rallied from 6-1 down in the ninth for the win.

For Dozier, it was his third home run of the week and second walk-off blast in three days. Tigers closer Joakim Soria, working on his third consecutive day, took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.

The ninth-inning rally started with a single by first baseman Joe Mauer and was followed by a double into the left-field corner by designated hitter Miguel Sano. Left fielder Eddie Rosario’s RBI single two batters later forced Tigers manager Brad Ausmus to go to his closer.

The strategy backfired.

Soria lost center fielder Aaron Hicks, walking him after getting ahead 0-2 in the count. With the bases loaded, Soria hit catcher Kurt Suzuki with a pitch. Shortstop Danny Santana, the No. 9 batter, slapped a single to center, scoring two and setting up Dozier’s three-run blast on the first pitch.

Twins right-hander Trevor May pitched one inning of relief for his second win in as many appearances since being bumped from the rotation.

Verlander was brilliant for much of the night, allowing just one run on five hits and a walk over 7 2/3 innings, but did not figure into the decision.

The Tigers jumped all over Twins right-hander Ervin Santana, who was making his Minnesota debut at Target Field and second start overall this season after returning from an 80-game suspension for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Santana wiggled out of a testy situation in the second -- with a pair of runners in scoring position and nobody out before escaping without allowing a run.

He wasn’t as lucky in the third.

After a leadoff single by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, designated hitter Victor Martinez homered over the wall in right field, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead. The home run was Martinez’s fourth of the year.

In the fourth, Detroit got a pair of runners on in front of Cespedes, who bashed Santana’s 69th pitch of the night into the Tigers’ bullpen in left center, extending the lead to 5-0.

Two batters later, right fielder J.D. Martinez hit his 25th homer beyond the fence in right-center field for a six-run lead.

Santana was lifted after the fourth, having allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five.

Minnesota got the leadoff man on in both the second and third innings but could not mount a rally against Verlander, who hit the mid-90s with his fastball several times in the early going.

NOTES: The Tigers granted RHP Joba Chamberlain his unconditional release. Chamberlain was 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in 30 appearances with Detroit this season. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier finished second in the Final Vote standings for the last spot on the American League All-Star team for the game next week in Cincinnati. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas won the vote. ... The Tigers and Twins continue their four-game series on Saturday afternoon at Target Field. Detroit’s Alfredo Simon (8-5, 4.18 ERA) will face Minnesota’s Phil Hughes (7-6, 4.19).