Tigers beat Twins in first game of doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Upton hit his 26th home run of the year and Victor Martinez also homered as the Detroit Tigers topped the Minnesota Twins 9-2 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Thursday.

The game was a makeup of Wednesday's rain-shortened game, which was postponed in the bottom of the third inning. There was no score in the game before it was called.

Upton's homer came off Twins reliever Alex Wimmers and broke a 1-1 tie. The 444-foot blast landed in the bullpens in left-center field and gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Minnesota's offense managed just two hits in five innings against right-hander Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez, who has been in and out of the Tigers' rotation of late, allowed just one run in five innings of work but did not factor into the decision.

The Twins added a run in the eighth when Byron Buxton scored from first base on Jorge Polanco's double to right field.

Martinez pinch hit in the ninth and tagged a three-run homer to right field. It was his first game since taking a pitch off his knee Sunday against Cleveland.

Though the announced paid attendance Thursday was 18,374, there were only several hundred fans in attendance -- due in large part to the fact that it was a makeup game.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier made a bit of history Thursday. Dozier hit his 42nd home run of the season when he took Sanchez deep to left in the first inning. It marked Dozier's 40th home run as a second baseman this year, which is an American League Record.

Dozier, who has been one of the few bright spots for Minnesota this year, also extended his hitting streak to 24 games, which ties him for the third-longest streak n Twins history. The run Dozier scored on his homer was his 100th run of the season, a feat he has now achieved in three straight years.

NOTES: Twins 3B Miguel Sano returned to the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, batting fourth for Minnesota. It was the first time Sano had played since Sept. 12. He had been sidelined with a back injury. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler was still not ready to return Thursday after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, manager Brad Ausmus said. The Tigers are hoping Kinsler can return Friday against Kansas City. ... RHP Justin Verlander will take the mound for Detroit in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. Verlander is 14-8 with a 3.22 ERA in 207 innings pitched this season for the Tigers. ... The Twins will counter with RHP Ervin Santana, who makes his 29th start of the year for Minnesota. Santana is 7-10 with a 3.38 ERA.