Late-inning flurry carries Tigers past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, as the Detroit Tigers pulled away late for a 9-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Matthew Boyd pitched into the seventh inning to win his second straight start since being recalled from Triple-A. Detroit gained the series win with its 15th victory at Minnesota's Target Field in its past 17 games there.

Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley each had three hits for the Tigers, who are 6-4 since the All-Star break.

Boyd (4-5) allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in six innings. The left-hander struck out a career-high eight batters.

Reliever Shane Greene escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning for Detroit and Justin Wilson closed out his 12th save in 14 chances with four outs, entering with two outs in the eighth after Bruce Rondon allowed two runs on a single by Joe Mauer.

Trevor Hildenberger (1-1) allowed Iglesias' homer to take the loss in relief of starter Adalberto Mejia. Hildenberger surrendered the two runs and four hits.

Eddie Rosario singled to lead off the seventh, ending Boyd's outing. Greene entered and walked pinch-hitter Mauer, and Max Kepler followed with a well-placed bunt single to load the bases.

Greene struck out Jason Castro looking and got rookie Zack Granite to hit a ground ball to second base for a possible double play. But Kinsler had trouble picking up the ball and a run scored on the error.

Greene came back to strike out Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar, the latter on a 13-pitch at-bat, to preserve the one-run lead. The Tigers added two insurance runs in each of the final two innings.

Escobar hit a two-run homer for the Twins, and Dozier added a solo shot off Wilson in the ninth.

NOTES: Minnesota announced a trade of minor league RHP Nick Tepesch to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. ... Speaking before the game, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said he doesn't think it's "inevitable" that the team would make another trade before the upcoming deadline. The Tigers sent OF J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks last week and rumors have centered around closer Justin Wilson, RHP Justin Verlander and 2B Ian Kinsler. ... The game set a Twins record for longest nine-inning game at four hours, 19 minutes. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera was back in the lineup after missing a game with a right clavicle contusion. Cabrera was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and is now hitting a career-low .256 this season. ... Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.