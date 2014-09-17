Twins play spoiler vs. Tigers with comeback win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have been relegated to the role of spoiler as the 2014 regular season winds to a close.

Tuesday, they played that role perfectly.

Minnesota blew a two-run lead in the top of the ninth but rallied with two runs in the bottom half in a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Target Field.

“These guys are fighting to try and win a pennant,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. “We’re trying to win a ballgame. It’s so emotional. Everything is so emotional.”

Twins right-hander Ricky Nolasco was brilliant Tuesday, tossing eight shutout innings in perhaps his finest outing with Minnesota. He allowed only five singles and a walk, striking out five and was in line to win for the first time since July 1.

But the Tigers did what they do best -- at least as of late -- rallying with back-to-back one-out hits in the top of the ninth against Twins closer Glen Perkins. Down to their least out with J.D. Martinez at the plate, the left fielder hit a towering drive to the opposite field in right. The ball landed only inches behind the edge of the overhang in right field and bounded into the seats for his 23rd homer of the year.

“I was pumped up, I knew what it meant,” Martinez said. “But that’s baseball. You never know what’s going to happen.”

With nothing to play for but pride, the Twins put together a ninth-inning rally of their own off Tigers stopper Joe Nathan. Minnesota got a one-out walk from third baseman Trevor Plouffe ahead of catcher Kurt Suzuki, who popped a fly-ball into short center. Tigers outfielder Ezequiel Carrera charged in and made a diving attempt but missed, and the ball rolled all the way to the warning track.

“I wasn’t running as fast as I could, actually, which I should have been,” Suzuki said. “I was just watching, and hoping and praying it was going to drop. I didn’t see the ball when dove and I thought he caught it. Then I saw it trickle away.”

Pinch runner Doug Bernier rounded third and scored, tying the game at three. Two batters later, after Suzuki’s pinch runner had moved to third, center fielder Aaron Hicks chopped one toward the bag at second and beat out the throw of shortstop Andrew Romine as the winning run crossed home plate.

“I just tried to put the ball in play, hard, and just battle,” Hicks said. “No matter what the outcome, anything close, I‘m going to swing at it. Especially in that situation, putting anything in play is better than striking out.”

“Not much more I can do there, getting a ground ball,” Nathan said. “He just put it in a spot where speed killed us.”

For Nathan, the blown save was his seventh of the season, dropping his record to 4-4. Perkins got the victory, despite allowing three runs in an inning of work, improving to 4-3.

“The first two were really the guys I had to be careful with,” Nathan said of his approach to the ninth. “Plouffe, very dangerous, he took some good pitches. Very disciplined. I thought I had him on the 2-2 pitch and he worked a walk. Not what I wanted to do, but I don’t think that killed me.”

Prior to the late game dramatics, both starters were locked in much of the night.

Nolasco allowed two runners on in the same inning once, in the seventh, when back-to-back two-out singles moved a Detroit runner into scoring position for the first time. But Don Kelly flew out to left to end the threat.

Tigers right-hander Rick Porcello was nearly as good, struggling only against Twins designated hitter Kennys Vargas, who was responsible for both Minnesota runs in the middle innings.

Vargas’ first career triple led off the fourth inning, and two batters later, he scored on Suzuki’s single to left field.

In the sixth, Vargas hit his eighth home run of the year with nobody on and one out, making it 2-0.

“The vast majority of the game was a pitcher’s duel,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “Nolasco was pitching well, changing speeds on his off-speed pitches and breaking balls. (Porcello), really other than the damage Vargas did, (Porcello) was as good as Nolasco.”

After the game, Gardenhire said he was concerned Perkins may not be completely recovered from neck stiffness that kept him out of the lineup for over a week in early September. Perkins as now allowed at least one run in each of his last four outings and in five of six outings in the month of September. Over that span, his ERA has ballooned almost a full run from 2.72 on Aug. 31 to 3.65 following Tuesday’s ninth-inning meltdown.

“I am concerned, but we’ll talk to him tomorrow,” Gardenhire said. “There’s a lot of frustration involved right now and it’s not a good time to talk to anybody. He just came off that (neck) and he’s a had a couple outings where his velocity has been down. We just want him to be honest and not hurt himself.”

Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar also left the game hurt after making a diving stop in the fourth inning. He left Target Field with a sling on his right arm. Team officials classified the injury as a jammed right shoulder, but he will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

NOTES: Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos was a late scratch after fouling a ball off his foot during batting practice. He is day-to-day. ... C Alex Avila remained out of the Tigers’ lineup. He left Sunday’s game with a headache and lightheadedness, and he didn’t play Monday. He remains day-to-day. ... Twins RF Oswaldo Arcia was not in the lineup after tweaking his lower back on a swing and miss during Monday’s game. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Arcia was day-to-day but was potentially available in a pinch-hitting role.