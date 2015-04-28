Iglesias carries Tigers past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prior to his club’s game Monday against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus shuffled his lineup, putting second baseman Ian Kinsler at the top and shortstop Jose Iglesias in the No. 2 hole.

The move paid off, as Iglesias ignited the Tigers offense with three hits, including his first homer of the season, in a 5-4 win at Target Field.

Iglesias finished a double short of the cycle, hitting his first homer of the season to get the Tigers on the board in the first.

Left-hander David Price was the beneficiary of the help, earning his second win of the season by tossing 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and a pair of walks, improving to 2-1. Both of Price’s wins this season have come against Minnesota.

“I‘m happy they gave me a four-run lead in the first,” Price said. “That’s a different ballgame. Good team win, I guess I pitched good enough to get by. But I can get better.”

Twins center fielder Jordan Schafer led the offensive charge for Minnesota with three hits, including a double.

Detroit closer Joakim Soria worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his eighth save.

The Tigers jumped on Twins lefty Tommy Milone early, providing Price with plenty of early run support.

A pair of first-inning homers -- a solo shot by shortstop Jose Iglesias and a three-run bomb by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes -- staked Price to a 4-0 lead.

The homer for Iglesias was just the fifth of his career and first since Sept. 8, 2013. For Cespedes, it was his fourth of the season.

“A tough mountain to climb when you’re facing a guy like Price,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We kept pecking away and we were able to contain them after the second inning, but we couldn’t get that last run that we needed.”

An RBI single by Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe in the bottom half of the first made it 4-1 but a leadoff single by Tigers third baseman Hernan Perez hurt Milone, as he came around to score to make it a four-run game.

Milone lasted just four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks.

“Just falling behind, you can’t do that against a team like this,” Milone said. “That’s a pretty strong lineup, probably one of the best in baseball. Falling behind, forcing me to throw the ball over the plate and they hit the ball out of the park.”

Minnesota scratched another run across against Price in the fifth after shortstop Danny Santana led off the inning with a double. A passed ball moved him to third and he scored on a sacrifice fly to right by second baseman Brian Dozier.

Minnesota continued to chip away at the Tigers lead, scoring single runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings, and getting the tying run into scoring position in the ninth against Soria, who got Dozier to strike out swinging and right fielder Torii Hunter to ground out to third to end the game.

“We probably got away with one tonight, to be honest,” Ausmus said. “We made some mistakes but ultimately we were able to get the win and you can’t take that away.”

NOTES: Tigers OF Rajai Davis (groin) was not in the lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said Davis was pain-free but that he wanted to give him an extra day after Davis exited Sunday’s game. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander will have another MRI exam on his balky triceps next week. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco reported no problems with his throwing elbow after a rehab start for Class A Cedar Rapids on Sunday. ... Twins RHP Trevor May (bruised right elbow) played long-toss and is on track to make his scheduled start Thursday after being hit by a comebacker against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. ... Twins LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) threw a side session in the bullpen and will face hitters in a simulated game Thursday.