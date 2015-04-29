Twins rally to slow streaking Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Pelfrey is making life on the Minnesota Twins’ decision makers more difficult with every start.

Pelfrey allowed two runs -- only one earned -- on three hits and two walks over seven innings, leading the Twins to a 3-2 win against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Tuesday. Pelfrey, who improved to 2-0, dropped his season ERA to 2.25 through four starts, the lowest it has been through four outings since 2010.

“They’re a pretty good team over there and you don’t really get any breaks up and down that lineup,” Pelfrey said. “These guys did a good job of fighting it there and pulling it out for me and we ended up scoring enough.”

Pelfrey walked to the dugout following the third out in the seventh still down a run despite retiring the final nine batters he faced.

But the Twins rallied in the bottom half of the inning to get him the win.

Designated hitter Eduardo Nunez singled to lead off the inning. He scored on a double by shortstop Eduardo Escobar. Two batters later, catcher Kurt Suzuki drove Escobar in with a single up the middle, his second hit of the night.

Casey Fien worked a perfect eighth and closer Glen Perkins a spotless ninth for his sixth save.

“It’s always nice when your pitcher gives you some good innings like that and battles his butt off,” Suzuki said. “We were able to get him the win; definitely a good feeling.”

For the Twins (9-11), it was their first win against Detroit in their fifth attempt.

With right-hander Ricky Nolasco’s potential return to the Twins rotation this weekend, the Twins will need to find room for him. Pelfrey began the season in the bullpen, but was moved to the rotation following Ervin Santana’s suspension for PED use. He’s responded by having one of the best starts to a season in his career.

“We’re hungry for good starting pitching, it’s been that way or a while,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

“Pelfrey pitched really well, moved the ball in and out, had a lot of movement on his fastball, used his split,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was tough on us.”

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Central Division-leading Tigers.

Detroit (14-7) led much of the game, clinging to a 2-1 lead until the seventh behind right-hander Anibal Sanchez.

Suzuki’s RBI single in the seventh gave the Twins their first lead against the Tigers this season.

Sanchez took the loss, allowing three runs -- all earned -- on nine hits while striking out six, dropping to 1-3 this season.

”Nothing was different [in the seventh inning],“ Sanchez said. ”I was mixing my pitches like I had been the whole game. They got some good contact on my pitches.

“With Escobar, I was behind in the count and he was waiting for the changeup.”

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, getting a two-out, RBI single from center fielder Anthony Gose.

A two-out single by Twins shortstop Danny Santana evened the score in the bottom half of the inning. Santana finished with three hits and has raised his average 51 points (.261) with five hits over the past two games.

Detroit regained the lead in the fourth thanks to back-to-back doubles from the middle of the batting order. The second, by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, produced a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Justin Verlander played catch from 30 feet Tuesday as he attempts to recover from a strained right triceps. ... Tigers OF Rajai Davis remained out of the lineup with a sore groin. ... Twins RHP Trevor May threw his normal bullpen Tuesday and is in line to make his next start Thursday. May was hit in the throwing elbow with a comebacker in his last start on Saturday in Seattle. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco reported no ill effects from his rehab start Sunday, and he could rejoin the rotation as soon as this weekend. ... The Twins and Tigers conclude their three-game series at Target Field on Wednesday.