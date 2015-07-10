Refreshed Kinsler leads Tigers over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day off Wednesday did wonders for Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.

The durable veteran had a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Thursday.

Kinsler, who played in every game but Wednesday’s this season, said he felt refreshed Thursday as Detroit opened a crucial four-game series.

It showed.

It took him all of two pitches to hit his third homer of the season, turning around a 1-0 fastball from Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey and putting it in the left-field seats. It was his 32nd career leadoff homer.

”(Pelfrey) had gotten me out twice with the split-finger, so I figured at some point he’d try and go to it,“ Kinsler said. ”He stuck with his fastball. I thought it was (gone). But the sun goes down in this ballpark and the ball seems to stop carrying a little bit.

“But the go-ahead run is fine. That’s plenty for me.”

Kinsler also tied the game in the sixth with an RBI groundout then came up with his biggest hit of the night in the eighth with the game knotted at 2.

After a leadoff single by first baseman Marc Krauss, Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose sent a long fly ball to center that bounced off the wall. The Twins relay threw out Krauss at the plate trying to score, but allowed Gose to take third.

With the infield in, shortstop Jose Iglesias grounded out to short, bringing Kinsler to the plate. Pelfrey threw Kinsler a 95 mph fastball with a 2-2 count was hit off the very top of the wall in left field, scoring Gose for the go-ahead run.

Tigers left fielder Yoenis Cespedes followed with an RBI double of his own off Twins reliever Blaine Boyer to make it a 4-2 game.

“The difference between a one-run lead and a two-run lead with six outs to go is enormous,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

The late offense made a winner of left-hander David Price, who navigated through early trouble to throw eight innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

After allowing a pair of runners to reach in three of his first four innings, then giving up two unearned runs in the fifth, Price set down the final 10 men he faced, improving to 9-2 on the year.

“I didn’t feel that good in the first two or three innings, but my defense picked me up and the offense, early with Ian and again late, that was a good job,” Price said. “That’s a very good team. They’re in front of us in the standings and they have a good squad.”

The Tigers improved to 15-3 in games in which Price has started this season. His numbers against the American League Central are even more ridiculous; the southpaw is 7-0 with a 1.63 ERA over 82 2/3 innings pitched in 2015. Price won six of his last seven outings against the Twins with a 1.87 ERA over that span.

“He showed us he had that extra gear when we had a couple of opportunities early,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Kind of like yesterday, we didn’t take advantage and you wonder if that’s going to cost you in the long run.”

Closer Joakim Soria worked a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

Pelfrey was charged with all four runs in 7 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and walking none while fanning four. Pelfrey has lost his last three decisions and is 1-5 since the beginning of June.

“He rebounded from a couple of rough outings,” Molitor said. “After the leadoff home run, he settled in fairly well.”

Detroit has won five of its last seven games overall and improved to 8-2 against Minnesota on the year. The Twins are 44-32 against everyone else and the loss snapped their three-game winning streak.

“Threw the ball belt high down the middle. Got what I deserved,” Pelfrey said of his eighth-inning showdown against Kinsler. “Wasn’t good enough today.”

Kinsler’s early blast gave Detroit a 1-0 lead.

After stranding five runners through the first five innings, the Twins took the lead in the fifth.

Second baseman Brian Dozier reached second base on an error by Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos and advanced to third on a groundout. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe followed with a single to center, tying the game and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Right fielder Torii Hunter blasted a shot through Castellanos’ glove, a play that was initially ruled an error, scoring Plouffe from second.

The play was later changed to a hit, giving Hunter his 758th RBI in a Twins uniform, tying him with Gary Gaetti for sixth on the team’s all-time list.

Iglesias and Gose led off the sixth with singles and Iglesias scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Kinsler.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Shane Greene will start Sunday against the Twins, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Greene was removed from his Wednesday start with Triple-A Toledo after just 38 pitches and is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities on Saturday. He was 4-6 with a 5.82 ERA in 13 starts for Detroit earlier this season. ... Tigers LHP Kyle Lobstein, out since May 24 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, was cleared to begin a throwing program. ... Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey made his 200th major league start Wednesday. The start was his 51st with the Twins after he made 149 starts for the New York Mets. ... The Tigers and Twins will continue their four-game series Friday at Target Field. Detroit RHP Justin Verlander (0-2, 6.75) will face Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana (0-0, 2.25 ERA).