Twins score early in 9-5 win vs. Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following one of the most memorable comeback wins in Target Field history on Friday night, the Minnesota Twins carried their momentum forward in a 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Twins scored seven runs in the ninth inning on Friday, capped by a walk-off, three-run homer by Brian Dozier.

Fueled by that emotion on Saturday, the Twins scored seven runs in the first three innings, quickly ending the day of Tigers right-hander Alfredo Simon and getting into the Detroit bullpen early.

“We were still running high on that,” Twins right fielder Torii Hunter said.

Minnesota (48-40) will go for the four-game series win on Sunday, leading Detroit (44-43) by 3 1/2 games in the American League Central with one game remaining before the All-Star break.

On Saturday, every player in the Twins’ lineup had at least one hit as Minnesota overwhelmed Simon, knocking him around for seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits over just 2 1/3 innings.

“You peruse the lineup and see that everybody had a hand in it at some point,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “A lot of guys had good days, wherever you want to start.”

Simon has allowed at least five runs in each of his last five outings and has seen his ERA balloon from 2.58 on June 14 to 4.53. Simon had allowed five runs or more just once over his first 12 starts this season.

“It’s really been the same the last four or five starts; he’s scuffling to put the ball where he wants to,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s been a bad stretch for him, for sure. Obviously we need him to get past this sooner rather than later.”

The Twins scored three runs in the second inning to grab the early lead. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe, left fielder Eddie Rosario and center fielder Aaron Hicks started the inning with singles to load the bases for catcher Kurt Suzuki, who singled through the hole in short, driving in two.

Shortstop Danny Santana followed with an RBI double down the first-base line, driving in Suzuki for a three-run lead.

“All of my pitches were up, and I was behind in the count,” Simon said. “I have to try and work hard and do better in the second half, try to make pitches down. You try to make a pitch up, you’re going to get hit.”

First baseman Joe Mauer reached on an error to open the fourth inning and scored on designated hitter Miguel Sano’s double high off the right-field wall. Sano was thrown out trying to advance to third.

Singles by Plouffe and Rosario set up Hicks, who tripled off the right-field wall. Santana knocked in his second run of the day two batters later with an infield single.

The Tigers rallied for three runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth off Twins starter Phil Hughes, getting back to within 7-4.

But Hunter hit a massive two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, stealing back the momentum from the surging Tigers.

“The energy in the dugout was really good,” Ausmus said. “We were chipping away and we felt like we had a chance to get in the game. Torii’s home run was the final nail.”

Hughes got the win despite allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out three.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez got Detroit on the board with a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. Catcher James McCann had a two-run single later in the inning to make it 7-3. Martinez was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

An RBI double by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes made it a three-run game in the fifth before Hunter calmed the nerves of the home crowd with his 425-foot shot into the third deck.

“You’ve gotta have kids in college to do stuff like that,” quipped Hunter, whose son Torii Jr. is a wide receiver for Notre Dame’s football team. “The wind was blowing today. I just tried to put a good swing on it. That one right there, I just put good wood on it and the wind took it from there.”

Molitor called it “a really big home run for us after they had narrowed the gap on us.”

Plouffe and Rosario had three hits apiece and each accounted for two runs. Hicks had a pair of hits and a walk and knocked in two. The 5-9 hitters in Minnesota’s lineup went a combined 11-for-19 with six RBIs and scored six runs.

NOTES: The Tigers agreed to terms with RHP Neftali Feliz, who was 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 appearances with the Texas Rangers before being designated for assignment on July 4. Feliz made his debut with the Tigers on Saturday, pitching one scoreless inning. ... Tigers RHP Jeff Ferrell was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Ferrell has a 13.50 ERA in two appearances with the major-league club this season. The Tigers recalled RHP Shane Greene from Toledo to start the game on Sunday. ... Tigers RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Toledo to make room for Greene. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier was announced as an injury replacement for the All-Star Game next week in Cincinnati. Dozier will replace Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista, who will miss the game with a shoulder injury. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor said RHP Trevor May will remain with the big-league club in the bullpen rather than be sent to Triple-A Rochester to pitch in the rotation. May is 2-0 in two innings since being moved to the bullpen on July 5. ... The Tigers and Twins will wrap up their four-game serieson Sunday at Target Field. Detroit’s Shane Greene (4-6, 5.82 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson (7-6, 3.04).