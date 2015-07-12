Twins win third straight by beating Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins capped a surprising first half of the season in style with a 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at a steamy Target Field on Sunday.

The win completed a 6-1 homestand for the Twins, who had dropped to 2-9 against the Tigers this season following a loss on Thursday. Minnesota won the final three games of the series and moved 4 1/2 games ahead of Detroit for second place in the American League Central Division standings. The Twins’ 49 wins at the All-Star break are the most since the club won 53 in 2008.

“We’ll take it,” Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe said. “We were confident heading out of spring training. I thought we had a pretty good team.”

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson capped a splendid first half of the season with seven strong innings on Sunday, allowing a single unearned run on four hits (all singles) and two walks while striking out five.

Gibson used his sinker to coax three double plays from the Tigers, effectively erasing two singles and each of his walks. The lone run he allowed came on a fielder’s choice after a throwing error by catcher Eric Fryer allowed a runner to advance to third base.

After that, Gibson retired nine in a row until a two-out single in the fifth.

Gibson, a sinker-ball pitcher, has forced 22 ground-ball double plays this season, more than any other pitcher in baseball.

“Double plays are always a good thing for me,” Gibson said. “It shows I was able to keep the ball down in those situations. They were hitting ground balls at people and our defense did a good job of turning them.”

The win improved Gibson to 8-6 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.85, the fourth-lowest ERA by a Twins starter at the break with at least 12 starts since 1992.

“Kyle responded to getting the extra start,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “On a hot day, he gave us seven strong innings.”

Gibson got all the support he needed four batters into the game when designated hitter Miguel Sano hit his second major-league home run into the left-field seats, giving the Twins a 2-0 lead.

Sano has hit safely in 10 of 11 games since being called up from Double-A Chattanooga on July 3, reaching base in 22 of his 45 plate appearances.

Minnesota tacked on four runs in the fourth to take a five-run lead.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario’s one-out triple set up center fielder Aaron Hicks, who knocked him in with an RBI single to right. Fryer reached on an infield single ahead of shortstop Danny Santana, who tripled off the wall in right field. A sacrifice fly by second baseman Brian Dozier scored Santana to make it 6-1.

Plouffe added a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was Plouffe’s 11th of the year but his first since June 26, a span of 16 games.

“Those things just kind of come,” Plouffe said. “A few times I’ll try and hit home runs but for the most part, I‘m just trying to have good at-bats.”

Tigers right-hander Shane Greene, recalled from Triple-A Toledo to make the start, was roughed up for seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings.

“I made two mistakes that went over the wall and I had a big inning,” Greene said. “I gotta limit the big innings and do a better job of getting ahead of guys and putting guys away.”

Greene has now lost each of his last five starts and has a 12.57 ERA, having allowed eight homers and seven walks while striking out just five over that span.

Coupled with Kansas City’s win over Toronto on Sunday, Detroit heads into the break at 44-44 and a season-high nine games behind the first-place Royals.

“Not a good way to head into the break,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s really not the way we would have liked it to go. We’ll take the four days off, guys can get refreshed and come back Friday.”

Rosario, Hicks and Santana each had a pair of hits for Minnesota, which is nine games over .500 for the first time since it was 33-24 on June 8. Minnesota’s 31 home victories are the most in the American League.

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was the lone bright spot offensively, getting three of Detroit’s six hits. Kinsler was 8-for-17 in the series with three doubles, a home run and three runs scored.

Detroit center fielder Anthony Gose also had a hit, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Toledo following the game on Saturday in time to make a spot start on Sunday. Greene entered the day 4-6 with a 5.82 ERA. He gave up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the loss Sunday. ... Tigers CF Anthony Gose was back in the lineup Sunday following a day off. ... Twins RHP Ervin Santana will get the start for Minnesota on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. He will be followed by RHP Phil Hughes, RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP Tommy Milone and RHP Mike Pelfrey. ... Detroit will host the Baltimore Orioles for three games after returning from the All-Star break. ... Minnesota will head to Oakland for three games against the Athletics.