Tigers’ Zimmermann is 5-0 after shutting down Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the early results of Jordan Zimmermann’s five-year, $110 million contract with the Detroit Tigers are any indication, the Tigers may have gotten a bargain.

Zimmermann allowed one run over seven strong innings in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday afternoon.

Five of the six hits allowed by Zimmermann were singles. The only damage done was a solo home run by Minnesota’s Byung Ho Park in the fourth inning, with Detroit already ahead 3-0.

”I hope he doesn’t disappoint over the length of his contract,“ quipped Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. ”If he can keep doing this the length of his contract, he might get another one that’s even bigger.

“He did another outstanding job. We have yet to be disappointed this season when he takes the mound.”

Staked to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, Zimmermann made quick work of Minnesota.

Park’s home run was the only time a Twin touched second base against him. He struck out seven and walked none on the afternoon, joining Chris Sale of the White Sox and Jake Arrieta of the Cubs as the majors’ only 5-0 pitchers.

“It’s coming out good. I‘m throwing strikes. When I do fall behind I feel like I can come back with the off-speed pitches over the fastball,” Zimmermann said. “I‘m just letting these guys put it in play and the guys behind me are making the plays.”

The home run by Park was the first allowed by Zimmermann this season and was only the second run he has given up. The veteran righty has been so good, the single run allowed over seven innings actually raised his ERA from 0.35 to 0.55.

“I‘m pitching probably the best I’ve ever pitched in my career,” Zimmermann said. “These guys gave me three runs early and I was able to settle in and throw strikes and just be myself and not have to worry about a tight ballgame.”

Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez worked a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Victor Martinez had a pair of doubles, scored a run and knocked in another as Detroit ran its winning streak to four games.

Justin Upton hit a three-run homer in the first inning to give Zimmermann plenty of early support.

Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey (0-1) allowed four runs -- one earned -- on five hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

“He made a mistake with the fastball and [Upton] crushed it,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “But he settled in pretty good and I thought he pitched aggressively. He had a good day.”

Minnesota (7-17) tied a franchise record for most losses in the month of April (2011).

Detroit took advantage of a one-out error by Twins third baseman Eduardo Nunez in the first inning. Nunez could not field a sharp ground ball by J.D. Martinez, allowing him to reach. A two-out double by Victor Martinez kept the inning alive for Upton, who smashed a Duffey fastball into the second deck in left field for a 3-0 lead. The homer was Upton’s second and first since April 12.

“That’s one of those things, I mean, it’s easy to look back and say I should have gotten out of that. I know I was more than capable of doing it,” Duffey said. “That mistake is a lot larger when you’ve got a guy like Zimmermann throwing against you.”

Park got the Twins within 3-1 with a solo shot in the fourth, his sixth of the season.

Back-to-back doubles by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez made it 4-1 in the sixth.

Joe Mauer had two hits for the Twins and has reached base in all 24 games to start the season, the longest streak in the majors.

NOTES: Tigers C James McCann will play two more games with Triple-A Toledo and will re-join the club Tuesday in Cleveland. McCann has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 because of a sprained right ankle. ... Twins RHP Ervin Santana played catch on Saturday and will again on Sunday before throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday in Houston. Santana, who was placed on the 15-day DL because of back spasms, is eligible to return on May 3. ... Detroit and Minnesota will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Target Field. Detroit will send former Twin Mike Pelfrey to the mound (0-4, 4.64 ERA). Right-hander Ricky Nolasco (1-0, 3.25) will go for Minnesota.