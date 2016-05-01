Saltalamacchia’s double lifts Tigers over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jarrod Saltalamacchia wasn’t the first Detroit Tiger to do damage with two outs on Sunday, but he was the last.

The Tigers got clutch two-out hits from up and down the lineup in a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, capping their first three-game sweep here since May 2012.

Saltalamacchia’s double into the left field corner scored Justin Upton from first base and broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth inning. Five of the Tigers’ six runs came as a result of two-out RBIs, including Saltalamacchia’s fourth go-ahead extra-base hit of the season.

“We motivate each other, we feed off each other,” Saltalamacchia said. “Seeing Victor [Martinez] getting hits, seeing [Justin Upton] getting hits, [Nick] Castellanos with the home run, and doing it with two outs, that motivates everybody.”

The Tigers rallied from separate two-run and three-run deficits in winning their fifth consecutive game.

“Any come from behind win is a morale booster,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “And to win all three games and have that be the final game ... We go into an off day feeling pretty good about ourselves.”

Minnesota, which had its second worst April in franchise history, has lost four straight games and nine of its last 12 overall.

Mark Lowe pitched an inning of shutout relief for his first win.

Ryan Pressly, who allowed three hits and a run in one inning of work, took the loss.

Francisco Rodriguez allowed a two-out double in the ninth to Miguel Sano, who was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple to end the game.

“It’s a symptom of where we’re at,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Players get emotional and they try to do more than the situation calls for. There’s no advantage trying to get to third there.”

Victor Martinez had three more hits for the Tigers and finished the series with nine hits in 13 at-bats. Upton also had three hits and Castellanos homered and had four RBIs.

Joe Mauer had three hits for Minnesota and Oswaldo Arcia had two hits and knocked in two.

“Disappointing,” Molitor said. “You try and come out of the weekend series with at least one win. We just didn’t do enough things to win the game once again.”

Detroit led off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles against Pressly before Castellanos lined into a 6-4 double play. Saltalamacchia picked up his teammate by driving a double the other way, scoring Upton from first base.

“It’s gonna be a different guy every night. That’s what you gotta do to win,” Saltalamacchia said.

The Twins got the leadoff man on in the bottom of the inning but stranded him at second base.

Minnesota scored a pair of runs off former Twin Mike Pelfrey in the first inning, thanks to three singles and a walk, all with two outs. Mauer started the rally with a single, followed by a walk to Sano. Byung Ho Park grounded a single through the hole between first and second, scoring one, and Arcia lined a single to center for a 2-0 lead.

After Castellanos knocked in Martinez with a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 2-1, the Twins had a chance to blow the game open against Pelfrey in the third, getting runners on second and third with nobody out. Back-to-back strikeouts by Park and Arcia left it up to Eduardo Escobar, who dribbled a grounder to first to end the threat.

Detroit tied the game in the fifth by getting a two-out triple by Anthony Gose ahead of an infield hit by Jose Iglesias.

Mauer and Arcia each had RBI hits in the bottom of the fifth and Kurt Suzuki added a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead, but Castellanos blasted a three-run homer off Twins starter Ricky Nolasco in the next half inning to tie it again.

“It’s a bad feeling, I feel like I was throwing the ball pretty good all day,” Nolasco said. “That’s just what that lineup does. Any moment, any time in the lineup, they can do that, put a couple guys on and hurt you.”

Nolasco allowed five runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked none.

Pelfrey allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks in four-plus innings, striking out three.

NOTES: Tigers OF Cameron Maybin played in his third rehabilitation game of the season at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with two doubles. Maybin, out with a sore shoulder, has not played a game with the Tigers this season and could return this month. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a single in his first rehab game with Single-A Fort Myers on Saturday. Plouffe, on the 15-day DL with an intercostal strain on April 19, could return to the lineup this week. ... Detroit will continue its six-game road trip on Tuesday when it starts a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. The Tigers will send right-hander Justin Verlander to the mound (2-2, 5.46 ERA) against Indians righty Josh Tomlin (3-0, 3.18 ERA). ... Minnesota will embark on a six-game road trip beginning Monday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Twins RHP Jose Berrios (0-1, 11.25 ERA) will oppose Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 4.41 ERA).