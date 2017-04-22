Rosario's blast carries Twins by Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander has historically been very good against the division-rival Minnesota Twins through the years. On Friday at Target Field, though, a patient Twins lineup got the better of Verlander.

Minnesota drew six walks against the Detroit ace -- the second-most walks he has issued in his career -- and turned three of those walks into a six-run sixth inning. The end result was a 6-3 win for the Twins and a rare loss against Minnesota for Verlander.

"He's always got his good stuff. Even tonight, he had good stuff," Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman said of Verlander. "We're lucky to put that inning together and come up with six."

Eddie Rosario hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the sixth inning. With Detroit leading 3-0, Verlander walked the first three batters of the sixth, and Grossman hit a seeing-eye single through the right side of the infield. That scored a pair of runs as Minnesota cut the lead to 3-2.

Jorge Polanco's RBI single off reliever Joe Jimenez knotted the score at 3. Rosario's first homer off Jimenez with two men on gave Minnesota a 6-3 lead.

As Rosario rounded the bases after his home run, the speakers at Target Center blared Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" on the anniversary of the Minneapolis rocker's death.

It was just the second time in Verlander's career he issued six or more walks. His career high was seven against Boston in 2006.

Rosario's home run helped Minnesota (8-8) snap a four-game losing streak and sent Detroit (8-8) to a fourth straight loss.

James McCann homered for Detroit and Miguel Cabrera collected three hits. Cabrera exited the game in the eighth inning with a strained right groin.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said there was no further update on Cabrera, who will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Verlander (1-2) struggled with his command all game. He issued walks in the first, second and fourth innings before three straight walks to lead off the sixth.

"Inexcusable there," Verlander said. "I just lost my tempo and rhythm. That many walks, with us up like that, that can't happen."

Twins starter Hector Santiago (2-1) put together another solid outing. The right-hander went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs while striking out six.

"You just try to minimize damage," said Santiago, who gave up seven hits. "You try to go out there and get the next guy. They score two, but I was able to get out of that with men on second and third."

Minnesota's bullpen bounced back from a rough game Thursday against Cleveland to finish out the game after Santiago's exit. Brandon Kintzler earned his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Detroit struck first with two runs in the top of the third off Santiago.

After Cabrera's two-out bloop down the line fell for a base hit to put two runners on base, Victor Martinez's single drove in Nicholas Castellanos for the game's first run.

One batter later, Justin Upton doubled to deep center to score Cabrera and move Martinez to third. Santiago was able to get out of the jam but not before surrendering two runs.

But Verlander couldn't hold onto the lead.

"He had trouble locating pitches," Ausmus said of Verlander. "The stuff was good, but he had a little trouble putting the ball where he wanted."

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, who left Friday's game with a right groin strain, will be reevaluated on Saturday. ... Tigers INF Jose Iglesias was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to Friday's game. Iglesias was injured in the final play of Detroit's game Wednesday against Tampa Bay. The move is retroactive to Thursday. ... Detroit RHP Joe Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before Friday's game. Jimenez made five relief appearances for Toledo this season before his call-up and did not allow a run in five innings of work. He made his major league debut on April 13 and pitched a scoreless inning before he was optioned back to Triple-A.