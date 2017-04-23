Castellanos, Tigers outlast Twins in wild affair

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch from Minnesota Twins reliever Justin Haley on Saturday, adding some intensity to an early-season matchup between the two American League Central foes.

The Tigers responded to the hit-by-pitch and a later benches-clearing altercation with some quick runs and a 5-4 win against the Twins.

Nicholas Castellanos had two hits, including his third homer of the season as Detroit outlasted Minnesota in a long, mistake-filled afternoon. The benches cleared in the fifth after Tigers starter Matt Boyd threw behind Twins slugger Miguel Sano.

Minnesota tied the game after the altercation, but Castellanos then came up the sixth inning and hit an RBI double to center to score Mikie Mahtook, who had been walked by reliever Michael Tonkin (0-1).

James McCann plated Castellanos with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

"Yeah, it was a good feeling," Castellanos said. "Getting that RBI and scoring that run. We needed that."

Detroit's Justin Upton also launched his third homer and John Hicks had two hits in his season debut after being recalled earlier in the day as Miguel Cabrera went on the disabled list with a strained right groin.

Blaine Hardy (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief after Boyd was ejected for throwing behind Sano in the fifth. Francisco Rodriguez allowed a solo homer to Jason Castro in the ninth but recorded his sixth save in eight chances.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Jones' lip was split open. He went to the hospital for a CT scan but the team didn't have the results back immediately after the game.

"It's one of those things, man. Our center fielder got hit in the face," Castellanos said. "We're looking at him, he's got blood dripping down from him. That's not a good thing to look at."

Tonkin allowed one run in one inning of work. Starter Adalberto Mejia lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. He was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game.

"A lot of things happened," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of the game. "It just had a funny feel from the get-go. It was a long game with a lot of dips and turns. We kind of hung in there, but Mejia fought himself today and looked like he was getting frustrated at times."

Sano pointed at Boyd after the pitch went behind him to set off the skirmish. Sano was restrained by home plate umpire Jordan Baker and McCann, but Sano pushed McCann after the catcher's glove hit him in the face.

"I just said, 'Watch out. You don't have a reason to hit me,'" Sano said. "Our pitcher, he didn't intentionally hit him in the face. Nobody wants to hit anybody in the face. If that team is saying we're trying to hit somebody, it would be in the leg or something but never in the face."

After the benches cleared and the relievers ran in from the bullpens in center field, Sano and Boyd were each ejected. A statement from umpiring crew chief Mike Everitt after the game said it was "in our judgment" that Boyd was trying to intentionally throw at Sano. Sano was ejected for "throwing a punch at McCann."

Boyd said the pitch wasn't intentional.

"I threw a lot of changeups to that guy," Boyd said. "He went down and got a changeup early in the game. I was trying to go in and missed, yanked it."

Boyd pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out three but both starters had trouble with Baker's tight strike zone early. Boyd threw 80 pitches and Mejia had 70 pitches in his short outing.

Hicks misplayed a foul pop-up in the second inning, allowing Minnesota's Jorge Polanco to remain at the plate before delivering an RBI double. The Twins committed two errors in the game.

Castellanos and Upton both homered in the third for Detroit.

NOTES: Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said 1B Miguel Cabrera's right groin strain was graded "between a one and a two" and it's believed Cabrera could be ready to return after his 10-day disabled list stint is up. ... Minnesota placed RHP Justin Haley on the disabled list after the game with right biceps tendinitis. The team will make a roster move before Sunday's game. ... Twins 3B Miguel Sano was ejected for the first time this season and second time of his career. Detroit RHP Matt Boyd was ejected for the first time in his career. ... Thirteen different pitchers were used by the two teams in the game. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer was held out of the starting lineup against the left-handed Boyd, but he replaced Sano and doubled off the center-field wall. ... RHP Kyle Gibson (0-2, 6.91 ERA) will start Sunday for Minnesota against Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer (1-1, 3.00).