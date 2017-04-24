Newcomers help power Tigers past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Michael Fulmer came to the park Sunday and checked out Detroit's lineup. The Tigers' starting pitcher saw Jim Adduci's name in the order and penciled into right field.

Fulmer looked around Detroit's clubhouse and didn't see his new teammate. Adduci was flying to Minnesota and didn't arrive until about 90 minutes before the game.

New arrivals have made a big impact for the Tigers the past few days.

A day after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo, John Hicks had three hits, including his first career home run, and five RBIs. Adduci, who was called up Sunday, had three hits and two RBIs in support of Fulmer as Detroit beat the Twins 13-4.

"It's a huge lift for those guys to come ready to play," Fulmer said. "(Adduci) showed up and got right with the start of things. We're happy to have them and those two guys at the plate. It's been huge."

Victor Martinez added three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, who are without three regular starters in the lineup but came back to win the final two games and take the series after losing four straight games.

"You've got to know when to call a guy up," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus joked.

Adduci had his contract selected from Triple-A with outfielder JaCoby Jones going on the disabled list with a laceration of his lip from being hit in the face by a pitch a day earlier.

"It kind of took a lot of the nerves or anything away," Adduci said of arriving shortly before the game. "I was just kind of tired and kind of relaxed, and it worked out great, I guess."

Hicks was added from Toledo on Saturday after Miguel Cabrera went on the disabled list with a right groin strain. Hicks had two hits and an RBI in Saturday's game after a long day of travel himself.

"I slept a lot yesterday," Hicks said. "I got back to the hotel and got in bed pretty quickly. It's an awesome experience and I'm having a blast."

Fulmer (2-1) surrendered one run and three hits in the first inning but finished seven strong innings and retired 20 of the final 22 batters he faced. The only hit he allowed after the first inning was an Eddie Rosario solo homer leading off the fifth.

Fulmer struck out seven batters to beat Minnesota for the second time this season.

Alex Avila added a two-run homer for the Tigers.

Kyle Gibson (0-3) was hammered by Detroit, giving up seven runs (six earned), eight hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

"That was tough to watch that, to be honest with you," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We just try to find a way with an already somewhat thin bullpen of trying to manipulate our way through it. Not a good day."

The defense wasn't kind to Gibson. Left fielder Danny Santana dropped a fly ball for an error. Third baseman Miguel Sano had two hard grounders glance off his glove for hits and Brian Dozier couldn't corral another hard-hit ball at second base.

Typifying the sloppy day for the Twins, the Tigers scored three runs in the sixth despite striking out four times. Hicks led off the inning with a single off reliever Michael Tonkin, who followed by walking Andrew Romine.

Tonkin recovered to strike out the next three hitters, but catcher Jason Castro couldn't stop the third strike. Castro retreated for the passed ball and then threw wildly to first base for an error. Hicks and Romine scored and Castellanos made his way to second. He scored on a double by Martinez.

It was the first extra-base hit of the season for Martinez.

Detroit scored five times in the third. Adduci had a two-run double and Hicks followed with a two-run single to chase Gibson.

"I don't know if I've been through a more frustrating four starts to start in my career," Gibson said. "It's a little bit trying, a little bit testing, but these are times where you got to dig deep, you got to find out what you're made of, and go out there and at least pitch for pride.

"If you're not going to pitch for pride and go out and compete, and show you that you belong here, it's only going to get more frustrating."

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer for Minnesota in the eighth. The Twins lost for the sixth time in seven games and went 2-7 during the homestand.

Twins catcher Chris Gimenez came in to pitch and got the final out of the top of the ninth after reliever Ryan Pressly allowed Hicks' three-run homer.

NOTES: Minnesota recalled 1B Kennys Vargas and LHP Buddy Boshers before the game. The team had optioned LHP Adalberto Mejia, Saturday's starter, and placed RHP Justin Haley on the disabled list. They were the first roster moves of the season for the Twins. Manager Paul Molitor said Boshers was being sent back to Triple-A after the game. ... The Tigers have homered in 17 of their 18 games this season. ... Detroit has won seven of the last nine games against Minnesota. The Tigers have won 11 of the past 12 games between the teams in Minnesota. ... Detroit returns home for a series against Seattle starting Tuesday. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-1, 5.94 ERA) will start for the Tigers against RHP Felix Hernandez (2-1, 3.65). ... The Twins travel to Texas and will start RHP Phil Hughes (2-1, 5.40) on Monday. The Rangers have LHP Martin Perez (1-2, 3.60) starting.