Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have shown through the first month of the season they are a much more difficult team to deal with than the 2013 version. The White Sox top the majors in runs scored as they open a quick two-game set against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday after winning six of their last nine to move over .500 at 14-13. Chicago’s rookie first baseman Jose Abreu leads the majors in homers (10) and RBIs (32) – knocking in four when the teams split four games last week.

Ace Justin Verlander tries to cool off the White Sox bats for the second time in two starts and Detroit looks to extend its lead in the American League Central. Two-time defending AL MVP Miguel Cabrera continues to warm up, going 9-for-22 with a homer and eight RBIs in his last five games for the Tigers. Detroit is 22nd in the majors with only 95 runs in the first 21 games after finishing second in 2013, but has posted 53 in the last 10.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET; FSN Detroit, WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-1, 2.18 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.90)

Verlander comes in with a week of rest, due to Sunday’s rainout and a scheduled off-day, after allowing two runs over seven innings to beat the White Sox. The 2011 American League MVP has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all five of his starts and only one home run -- to Abreu. Verlander is 15-12 (0-2 last season) with a 3.98 ERA in 30 career starts against the White Sox.

Quintana yielded three runs and seven hits in six innings in a loss to Detroit last Thursday – his fourth in five starts in which he gave up three or less earned runs. The 25-year-old from Colombia is 2-1 in five career starts with a 3.03 ERA against the White Sox – 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA last year. Rajai Davis is 8-for-17 with a homer versus Quintana, who has struck out 22 and walked nine in 30 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit veteran RF Torii Hunter is 12-for-26 with four runs scored over the last six games.

2. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez is among the major-league leaders with 38 hits and a .358 average.

3. The Tigers starters boast a 3.07 ERA overall while its bullpen is at 5.65 – second to last in the majors.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, White Sox 2