Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Two-time defending American League MVP Miguel Cabrera’s power numbers are still lacking, but he is starting to find his golden swing. Cabrera looks to remain hot after collecting 11 hits and eight RBIs in the last six contests when his Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set. Cabrera was 2-for-4 in the opener Tuesday as the Tigers rallied for a 4-3 victory, improving to 6-3 over their last nine to seize the lead in the AL Central.

Cabrera, who smashed 44 homers in each of the last two seasons, has only two in the first month with 15 RBIs. Chicago rookie Jose Abreu, who belted his seventh double Tuesday, has taken over as the most productive batter in the AL in March and April with 10 homers and 32 RBIs. The White Sox (14-14) are much improved, but have committed 21 errors and lead the majors in strikeouts (245).

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-1, 11.74)

Scherzer has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five starts, including Thursday when he gave up a pair in six innings to beat the White Sox. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner has 44 strikeouts and eight walks in 33 innings. Adam Dunn is 9-for-38 with three homers against Scherzer, who was 3-1 last year and is 9-5 overall versus Chicago with a 2.69 ERA.

Noesi, who is pitching for his third team this month after being claimed off waivers from Texas, gets a spot start after tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his White Sox debut Saturday. The 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic yielded four runs in five innings in his only career appearance against Detroit while with Seattle in 2012. Cabrera was 1-for-3 with a homer against Noesi in the outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and has hit safely in 26 of 28 games this season while leading the AL in batting (.355).

2. Detroit C Alex Avila is day-to-day with back spasms, but could be available to pinch hit.

3. White Sox DH Adam Dunn is 7-for-19 over the last five games with a pair of homers and four RBIs.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, White Sox 1