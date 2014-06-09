Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox endured a rough end to their road trip with three straight losses and will try to get back to .500 when they open a nine-game homestand by hosting the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The White Sox took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers but were swept by the Angels in their tour of southern California to fall to 31-33. The Tigers took two of three over the weekend but are coming off a devastating loss that brought on some questions.

Detroit is having some trouble at the back of the bullpen with closer Joe Nathan struggling with a 7.04 ERA. The Tigers decided to rest Nathan and go with Joba Chamberlain, who had not allowed a run in 12 straight appearances, but Chamberlain surrendered a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth as the Tigers fell to the Boston Red Sox 5-3. Chicago dropped four of the first six meetings against Detroit, including a pair at home at the end of April.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (8-3, 3.69 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (1-4, 5.29)

Porcello put together a quality start against Toronto on Wednesday but was denied his ninth win while allowing three runs in seven frames. The 25-year-old snapped a two-start drought during which he failed to complete six innings and reigned in his control with only one walk against the Blue Jays. Porcello was at his best at Chicago last season, going 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three starts at the division rivals.

Noesi ended a string of 40 games and 19 starts without a win by holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run and five hits in six innings on Tuesday. The Dominican Republic native finally got some run support against the Dodgers after failing to notch a win despite three quality starts in the previous four outings. Noesi made his first start with Chicago against Detroit on April 30 and lasted 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs and five hits to absorb a loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox LF Dayan Viciedo snapped a hitless June with a single and a double on Sunday.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera left Sunday’s game with tightness in his left hamstring and is day-to-day.

3. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez owns an American league-leading .381 home batting average.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, White Sox 3