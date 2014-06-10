Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Jose Abreu is settling right back into the groove at home and the Chicago White Sox are hoping to ride his power to a series win. The White Sox try to clinch at least a tie of the four-game set when they host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Abreu homered in his first home game in nearly a month on Monday as Chicago’s offense did just enough to hold off the Tigers in a 6-5 triumph.

Abreu spent over two weeks on the disabled list and endured a slow weekend as the White Sox dropped three in a row at the Los Angeles Angels, but he snapped right back into a power-hitting force with a double and a two-run blast in Monday’s opener. The Tigers have some power in their lineup as well and Miguel Cabrera, who left Sunday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox with a hamstring injury, returned to the lineup and belted a homer in the series opener while serving as the designated hitter. Both Chicago and Detroit have question marks at the back of the bullpen, and the Tigers announced that Joe Nathan and his 7.04 ERA will remain in the closer’s role.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), CSN Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (6-5, 4.19 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (4-5, 4.32)

Verlander’s up-and-down campaign continued against Toronto on Thursday, when he was knocked around for six runs – five earned – on eight hits in seven innings. The former American League MVP has allowed at least five earned runs in four of his last five outings. Verlander put up back-to-back quality starts against Chicago in April, going 1-0 while yielding a total of five runs in 14 frames.

Danks is on a roll with a total of three runs allowed in 22 1/3 innings over his last three starts. The 29-year-old Texan held the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run and two hits while striking out five on Wednesday. Danks beat Detroit by yielding one run over 6 1/3 frames on April 21 but is just 5-10 with a 5.18 ERA in 20 career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera will serve as DH until his hamstring is 100 percent, shifting Victor Martinez to 1B.

2. Chicago 2B Gordon Beckham has recorded multiple hits in four of his last seven games to boost his batting average to .298.

3. Detroit SS Eugenio Suarez has homered in two of his first four major-league games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Tigers 4