Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Chicago ace Chris Sale is one of the top pitchers in the American League this season and he will square off against reigning Cy Young winner Max Scherzer when the Chicago White Sox close the rain-shortened three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Sale is undefeated and has held opposing hitters to a .145 average while giving up just 26 hits in 52 1/3 innings. Scherzer, who went 21-3 last season, is 44-12 since the start of the 2012 campaign.

The White Sox won the first two games of the series and are suddenly 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Detroit, which is 6-16 since a torrid 27-12 start. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu has homered in both contests and has gone deep four times against the Tigers this season. Detroit star Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) served as the designated hitter for the second straight game Wednesday and hopes to return to the field at first base for the finale.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (5-0, 2.06)

Scherzer defeated the White Sox twice in April, striking out 17 in 12 innings while allowing two runs and 11 hits. The victories improved his career mark against Chicago to 10-5 to go with a 2.57 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 20 starts. Scherzer snapped a three-start winless stretch in his last turn when he gave up four runs and 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings against Boston.

Sale experienced his roughest outing of the season in his last turn while allowing five runs (four earned) and seven hits in seven innings in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels. He had given up just four hits in a 25-inning stretch before the outing in which he struck out six and walked one. Sale is 4-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 18 career appearances (eight starts) against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox were 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position Wednesday while Detroit was hitless in eight such at-bats.

2. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is 12-for-22 with three doubles and a homer against Sale, while CF Austin Jackson is 2-for-30 with 12 strikeouts.

3. Chicago DH Adam Dunn is 9-for-40 with three homers and 19 strikeouts against Scherzer, while SS Alexei Ramirez is 5-for-47.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, White Sox 1