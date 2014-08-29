Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Detroit Tigers needed some momentum going into the weekend and found it in the form of a walk-off victory on Thursday. The Tigers will try to carry that high onto the road when they open up a eight-game trip by visiting the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Tigers are tied for the second American League wild card spot with the Seattle Mariners while sitting 1 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central.

The White Sox are losers of eight of their last nine games and are only a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins in the race to avoid the AL Central basement. The bright spot for Chicago continues to be rookie slugger Jose Abreu, who has hit safely in eight straight games and is up to 97 RBIs. Abreu is batting .383 with five home runs and 11 RBIs against Detroit this season, including a pair of home runs off Friday starter Justin Verlander.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (11-11, 4.82 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Scott Carroll (5-8, 5.05)

Verlander came back after missing a start with shoulder inflammation and battled through 5 2/3 innings at Minnesota on Saturday. The former Cy Young winner and MVP was reached for four runs on eight hits and three walks but struck out six and got enough offensive support to earn the win. Verlander was beaten up by Chicago on June 11, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.

Carroll is stuck in his own rut and has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his last four starts. The 29-year-old was reached for five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks without notching a strikeout in six innings to lose to the New York Yankees on Saturday. Carroll is making his first career appearance against Detroit and is 3-3 with a 5.98 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers purchased the contract of RHP Evan Reed and optioned LHP Kyle Lobstein to Triple-A Toledo.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton has scored a run in three straight games.

3. Detroit RHP Joakim Soria (strained left oblique) is scheduled to continue a throwing program on Friday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, White Sox 6