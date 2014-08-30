Preview: Tigers at White Sox (Game 2)

The Detroit Tigers slowly are turning things around with five wins in the last six games, and will put their rotation and bullpen to the test when they visit the Chicago White Sox for a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. The Tigers got a big boost in a 7-1 victory in the series opener from Justin Verlander, who went seven innings to give the bullpen a little breather. Detroit sits one-half game behind the first-place Kansas City Royals in the American League Central.

The White Sox are losers of nine of their last 10 games and have scored three or fewer runs in eight of those contests. Chicago has done nothing but help playoff hopefuls lately with series losses to Baltimore, the New York Yankees and Cleveland. The Tigers are active in the wild-card race as well and are in the No. 2 spot in the AL, a game in front of Seattle with the Yankees (three games back) and Cleveland (four) still hanging around.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Ryan (NA) vs. White Sox RH Chris Bassitt (NA)

Ryan went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five starts after getting promoted to Triple-A Toledo to earn his major-league debut. The 22-year-old Florida native issued only five walks in 33 innings at Toledo while striking out 20. Ryan was a 12th-round pick out of high school in 2010 and advanced steadily through the Detroit system.

Bassitt got a late start to 2014 but made up for some lost time at Double-A Birmingham by going 3-1 with a 1.56 ERA in six starts. The 25-year-old struck out 36 in 34 2/3 innings at Birmingham but was not quite as sharp with his control, issuing 14 walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox will honor the Jackie Robinson West Little League team that finished second in the Little League World Series prior to the second game.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-28 over his last six contests.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in eight straight games and has recorded multiple hits in five of his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, White Sox 5