Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Detroit Tigers are trying to take advantage of their schedule and move up in the American League Central standings. The Tigers, who are tied for first with the Kansas City Royals in the Central, attempt to clinch a win in a four-game series when they visiting the slumping Chicago White Sox for the finale on Sunday. The bullpen has been the Achilles’ heel for Detroit all season but the team managed to overcome another meltdown and earn a split of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Tigers are giving right-hander Jim Johnson another chance to find his form in the hope that he will provide some stability at the back end, but the veteran has allowed nine runs - seven earned - in six total innings since joining the team earlier this month while Joba Chamberlain is in a slump as well. The White Sox have the power to take advantage of pitching weaknesses and nearly came back from a 5-0 deficit in the nightcap on Saturday but instead fell for the 10th time in 12 games. Chicago is just 2-7 at home in that stretch despite Jose Abreu continuing to produce.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (15-8, 3.06 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-10, 3.48)

Porcello is coming off two straight strong outings and has issued a total of four walks in his last eight starts. The 25-year-old surrendered a pair of solo home runs in eight innings to beat New York on Tuesday after tossing a three-hit shutout at Tampa Bay in his previous turn. Porcello was not quite as sharp in his last chance against Chicago, yielding six runs - five earned - on nine hits in five innings to suffer a loss on June 9.

Quintana is attempting to end a five-start winless streak and was lit up for six runs on nine hits in five innings against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Colombia native allowed at least four runs in each of his last three turns and has not completed seven innings since July 23. Quintana’s last win came at Detroit on July 29, when he scattered two runs and nine hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera (ankle) left Saturday’s nightcap and is day-to-day.

2. Abreu has hit safely in 10 straight games and is 7-for-9 with three walks in the series.

3. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler has six RBIs in the series.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, White Sox 3