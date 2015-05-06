Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Having finally put an end to an ugly five-game losing streak, the Chicago White Sox look to post wins on back-to-back days for the first time since April 11-12 when they host the Detroit Tigers in the second of a three-game set. The White Sox took the series opener 5-2 to halt a skid that saw them outscored 39-10 in five road games.

Ace left-hander Chris Sale attempts to bounce back from the rockiest outing of his career for Chicago, which has been a totally different team at home. The White Sox are 7-3 at U.S. Cellular Field as opposed to a major league-worst 2-11 away from home. Alfredo Simon, who will oppose Sale, is also trying to rebound from his worst start of the season. The Tigers fell to 4-4 on their 10-game road trip with a three-game showdown looming at home with American League Central-leading Kansas City.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (4-1, 3.13 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (2-1, 5.32)

After starting 4-0, Simon was tattooed at Kansas City in his last outing, giving up six runs - one more than his first four turns combined - on nine hits over a season-low 4 1/3 innings. He had allowed only two runs on 15 hits in 22 innings over his previous three starts. Simon, who will turn 34 Friday, has been shaky in four relief appearances against the White Sox with a 1-0 mark and bloated 8.31 ERA.

Sale’s ERA more than doubled after his wretched outing against Minnesota, when he was shelled for seven of his career-high nine runs allowed in the third inning. Sale yielded a total of five runs in his first three starts of the season and beat the Tigers with six innings of two-run ball at Detroit on April 18. Victor Martinez has been a nemesis for Sale, going 15-for-32 with three homers and six RBIs against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago has not homered in nine games - its longest drought since a 14-game run in 1989.

2. Detroit C Alex Avila is 4-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs in his last two games.

3. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is 16-for-36 with two homers and six RBIs in 10 career home games versus Detroit.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Tigers 2