Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are last in the league in home runs but a timely blast paved the way to a dramatic victory and gave them a chance to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon. Melky Cabrera hit a tying three-run homer as Chicago scored four runs in the eighth inning Wednesday to rally past the Tigers for a 7-6 victory.

The White Sox had dropped five in a row before returning home to take the first two games against Detroit, which blew a chance to move into first place in the American League Central. Cabrera’s shot ended a 10-game drought for Chicago, the franchise’s longest span without a homer since 1989. Detroit’s bullpen endured another meltdown, with Joba Chamberlain surrendering six straight two-out hits in the decisive eighth inning. Designated hitter Victor Martinez clubbed his first homer and drove in four runs for the Tigers.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (2-2, 3.91 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana 1-2, 5.28)

Lobstein pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings and gave up four runs and 10 hits - also season highs - in a no-decision at Kansas City in his last turn on Friday. He went seven innings in his previous start, earning the win over Cleveland after yielding three runs on six hits. The 25-year-old Arizona native fared well in a losing effort in his only start against Chicago last season, permitting two runs on five hits over seven innings.

Quintana is coming off consecutive strong starts but has nothing to show for them, taking the loss despite giving up one run over seven frames at Minnesota on Friday. He also went seven innings in his previous turn against Kansas City but did not factor in the decision after surrendering a pair of runs. He fell to 4-2 lifetime versus the Tigers when he was shelled for nine runs in four-plus innings at Detroit on April 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers LF Yoenis Cespedes has tattooed Quintana, going 6-for-8 with four homers and nine RBIs.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is 18-for-41 in 11 career home games versus Detroit.

3. Detroit RHP Justin Verlander (strained triceps), who has been sidelined all season, received clearance Wednesday to resume throwing.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Tigers 3