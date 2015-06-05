Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The slumping Detroit Tigers attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they open a three-game series against the host Chicago White Sox on Friday. Detroit’s skid matches its longest since a seven-game streak in 2011 and the Tigers last lost eight straight contests in 2005.

Detroit lost three consecutive home games to Oakland earlier this week and has fallen five games off the pace in the American League Central. “Everything is under a microscope when you are losing like this but there has been no change to our daily routine and no change in the guys’ attitudes,” Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler told reporters. “We come ready to play but right now the ball is not rolling in our direction.” Chicago is also struggling and Thursday’s 2-1 loss in 11 innings to Texas was its 11th in the last 17 games. The last-place White Sox are beginning a six-game homestand but their struggling offense has scored the second-fewest runs (191) in the majors.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Ryan (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-6, 4.33)

Ryan makes his second big-league start after excelling in his first one last season against Chicago. He blanked the White Sox on five hits over six innings in his major-league debut last Aug. 30 when he walked two and struck out one. Ryan was recalled on May 27 and picked up the win in relief later that day by allowing one run in three innings against Oakland.

Quintana has lost three consecutive starts and six of his last seven decisions. He did pitch well in his last turn against Houston but suffered the loss despite giving up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Quintana is 0-2 with an 11.00 ERA in two 2015 starts against Detroit and is 4-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 10 career outings versus the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kinsler went 2-for-3 against Oakland on Thursday after being 3-for-42 over his previous 11 games.

2. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia, who played 53 games for the Tigers in 2012-13, was hitless in 11 at-bats in the Texas series.

3. Detroit LF Yoenis Cespedes (flu) left Thursday’s game after two innings and is uncertain for the opener.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Tigers 7