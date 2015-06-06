Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Detroit Tigers have been finding discouraging ways to lose, but they aim to halt an eight-game slide when they face the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Detroit closer Joakim Soria allowed a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning of the opener of a three-game set, and the Tigers later lost on a hit batsman in the 11th to match their longest skid since 2005.

Chicago’s Adam LaRoche clubbed the tying homer -- the 250th of his career -- and Avisail Garcia was plunked by Detroit reliever Alex Wilson with the bases loaded to plate the winning run as the Tigers dropped to .500. David Price will try to end the losing streak and give Detroit its first win since May 27. The comeback victory came in the opener of a seven-game homestand for Chicago, which is looking to escape the cellar in the American League Central. Garcia also hit a solo homer but is just 5-for-33 over his last 10 games as his batting average dropped 36 points to .300.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (4-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (3-4, 4.81)

Price walked a season-high four batters while giving up four runs and eight hits over 7 2/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn. He has fared well on the road this year, going 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA in six outings. Price is 4-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 11 career starts against the White Sox, including a no-decision on April 17 in which he gave up one run and four hits in eight frames.

Danks tossed his third career shutout in his last outing, blanking Houston despite allowing 10 hits. It marked a strong turnaround from his previous two starts in which he gave up 11 runs and 13 hits over 10 1/3 innings. Danks is 6-10 with a 5.11 ERA in 22 career starts against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler is batting .341 with four homers and four doubles in 41 career at-bats against Danks.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is 7-for-12 against Price, while 3B Gordon Beckham is just 3-for-26.

3. Detroit CF Rajai Davis returned from a five-game absence due to the birth of his child and went 1-for-5 on Friday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Tigers 4