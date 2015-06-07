Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Miguel Cabrera tries to reach base for the 26th consecutive game - the longest active streak in the major leagues - when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series. Cabrera on Saturday delivered a two-run homer and the bottom of the order made major contributions as Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak - its longest since 2005 - with a 7-1 victory, evening the season series with its American League Central rival at 4-4.

Jose Iglesias, the No. 9 hitter in the Tigers’ lineup, is batting .389 in his last 11 games after going 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Saturday while James McCann and Josh Wilson - the seven and eight batters - combined to go 7-for-12 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Chicago has alternated wins and losses over its last 10 games as it continues to spin its wheels in last place and does not have a position player hitting better than .293. Melky Cabrera, who is hitting .197 in his last 27 contests, was given Saturday off but is expected back in the lineup for the White Sox on Sunday. Chicago’s Jeff Samardzija, who matched career worsts by allowing nine runs and 12 hits in his last turn, opposes Alfredo Simon, who has started once since May 22 because of the death of his father.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (5-3, 2.97 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (4-3, 4.68)

Simon allowed one hit through six scoreless innings before yielding a grand slam by Ben Zobrist in a five-run seventh during Tuesday’s 5-3 setback to Oakland. The 24-year-old Dominican received a no-decision in a 7-6 road loss to the White Sox on May 6 after yielding three runs and four walks in five innings and is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five games (one start) versus Chicago. Simon is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA in his last six turns and walked four or more three times during that span.

Samardzija has allowed 16 runs and 23 hits in the first inning this season after yielding four runs in Tuesday’s 15-2 loss at Texas. “The ball was up, and they took advantage of balls that stayed on the plate in, and they were pretty aggressive all day,” the 30-year-old Indiana native told reporters after throwing 70 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Samardzija has faced Detroit twice in his career - both this season, winning 5-2 on May 5 after yielding two runs and striking out seven in seven innings and receiving a no-decision after permitting one run and striking out seven in eight frames on April 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera’s streak is his longest since a 32-game run in 2013.

2. The White Sox have been outscored 46-15 in the first inning this season - the most runs allowed and scored in the major leagues.

3. Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (triceps strain) on Saturday allowed a run and four hits while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings for Triple-A Toledo on Saturday in what was expected to be his final rehab assignment.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Tigers 2