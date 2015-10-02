Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Left-hander Chris Sale can break a franchise record for strikeouts in a season when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers in a three-game set between the bottom two teams in the American League Central. Sale needs only three strikeouts to eclipse a 107-year-old record held by Ed Walsh, who fanned 269 batters in 1908.

The White Sox, who are one game ahead of the Tigers, have dropped seven of their last nine games - a slide that started with a pair of losses at Detroit in a four-game split. The Tigers have lost four of their last five during a stretch in which they have allowed a total of 30 runs. Detroit is attempting to avoid a last-place finish after winning the division title four straight years. Opposing Sale with be veteran right-hander Alfredo Simon, who will try to avoid losing a third straight start.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (13-11, 5.18 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-11, 3.48)

Simon went eight innings against Minnesota last time out, giving up four runs over eight innings, but it was a marked improvement from a horrendous performance in his previous turn. Simon lasted only 4 1/3 innings versus Kansas City on Sept. 20 and was shelled for eight runs on 13 hits, including three home runs. He is 1-0 in three starts against the White Sox this season despite surrendering 12 runs over 19 1/3 innings.

Sale is winless since Aug. 21 and lost his fourth consecutive start at the Yankees on Sept. 24, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Sale gave up 16 runs in 17 innings in losing his previous three turns, although he did not receive much support from his team, which has scored five runs in his last four trips to the mound. Sale is 6-5 with a 3.14 ERA against the Tigers, striking out 118 batters in 103 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers CF Rajai Davis started his current eight-game hitting streak by going 6-for-12 against the White Sox.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton has hit safely in seven games in a row.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez (quad) has sat out the past two games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Tigers 4