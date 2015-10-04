Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Detroit Tigers have dropped four in a row to ensure themselves a last place finish but will try to close out the season with a win when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Chicago’s victories in the first two games moved them 2 1/2 games up on the Tigers and out of the possibility of a basement finish in the American League Central.

Detroit can celebrate an individual achievement through Miguel Cabrera, who clinched his fourth batting title in the last five years by going 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBIs in Saturday’s 4-3 triumph. The former MVP is batting .338 and took advantage of a recent slump by Boston’s Xander Bogaerts (.320) to pull away in the race. The White Sox got strong starts from Chris Sale and Erik Johnson to begin the series and are enjoying a run of 15 of the last 17 games in which the starters have allowed three or fewer earned runs. Trying to keep that going will be rookie Frankie Montas, who takes on fellow rookie Daniel Norris on Sunday.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.09 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Frankie Montas (0-1, 5.73)

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus drew some criticism for leaving Norris, a rookie, in through a 54-pitch first inning at Texas on Tuesday and then bringing him back out for the second. The 22-year-old lasted only 1 2/3 innings and was charged with six runs – two earned – and five hits to bring his winless streak to six straight outings. Norris had gone five perfect innings with four strikeouts in his previous outing against Chicago on Sept. 22 but was held out of the decision.

Montas is making his second career start and was ripped for six runs on as many hits in three innings at Detroit in his first chance on Sept. 23. The 22-year-old Dominican yielded a total of one run over eight innings in five relief appearances to begin his major-league career. Montas owns a 1.50 ERA in six total innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon, who pitched eight strong innings on Friday, is dealing with patellar tendinosis.

2. Chicago RHP Matt Albers is riding a streak of 22 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, spanning 20 appearances.

3. White Sox CF Adam Eaton, who has hit safely in nine straight games, needs two runs scored to reach 100 on the season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Tigers 7