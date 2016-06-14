Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been buried in a deep decline but may have notched the type of dramatic victory that could spur a turnaround. The White Sox recovered from a seven-run deficit in the series opener against the visiting Detroit Tigers before rallying for a 10-9 win in 12 innings and hope to ride the momentum into Tuesday’s middle contest of the three-game set.

Adam Eaton recorded four hits - including the game-winning single for Chicago, which got back to the .500 mark with the comeback victory. The White Sox got off to a 23-10 start before collapsing over the last five weeks, and Monday’s victory was just their ninth in the last 31 games. The Tigers fell for just the third time in 11 contests and Victor Martinez (knee) was unable to start after undergoing an MRI exam, although he did pinch-hit in the 11th inning. “He’s going to get treatment and hopefully we can knock this thing out without any major time being missed,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters while revealing the results displayed “no major structural issues.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (8-3, 3.30 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-1, 3.57)

Zimmerman had a three-start winning streak halted in his last turn, when he gave up seven runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings while losing to Toronto. It marked the second time in four outings he surrendered seven runs as an ERA that stood at 1.50 after seven starts has soared upward. Zimmerman defeated the White Sox on June 3, when he gave up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 frames and is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA in three career starts against Chicago.

Gonzalez defeated Washington in his last turn as he gave up one run and three hits in six innings. He made his lone relief appearance of the season against the Tigers on June 5, when he allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless frames. Gonzalez repeatedly has struggled against Detroit as a starter and is 1-3 with a 7.76 ERA in seven career appearances (five starts) versus the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RHP Francisco Rodriguez had converted 19 consecutive save opportunities before allowing two runs in the ninth inning of Monday’s contest.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

3. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler slugged the 34th leadoff homer of his career on Monday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, White Sox 4