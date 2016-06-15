Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Chris Sale has endured a rocky stretch over his last four starts, but he has a chance to become the first 11-game winner in the major leagues when the Chicago White Sox conclude a three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Sale is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA during the sub-par span after winning each of his first nine starts.

Sale lost to Detroit on June 4, when he gave up four runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. The teams split the first two games of the series while combining for 38 runs - 20 by the Tigers, who recorded nine extra-base hits in Tuesday’s 11-8 victory. J.D. Martinez reached base five times on three hits and two walks and has strung together six consecutive multi-hit performances while going 14-for-23 during the stretch. Chicago’s Todd Frazier, who will be back in the lineup for the finale after sitting out Tuesday, is 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts over his last six games and 8-for-69 over his past 18 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (1-6, 4.68 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (10-2, 2.87)

Pelfrey’s lone win in 12 starts came versus the White Sox on June 4, when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings while matched against Sale. It also happens to represent his lone career victory versus Chicago as he is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA in nine outings and has struggled with Avasail Garcia (6-for-15). Pelfrey is 0-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.87 WHIP in six road starts this season.

Sale ended a three-start winless stretch by defeating Kansas City on Friday, but he served up three homers while giving up five runs and 11 hits in six innings. He has yielded 34 hits over his last four outings after allowing just 39 over his first nine starts. Sale is 7-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 25 career appearances (15 starts) against Detroit and has experienced major difficulties with Victor Martinez (18-for-36, four homers) while handcuffing Nick Castellanos (1-for-19, 10 strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Disappointing Tigers LF Justin Upton collected a season-best four RBIs on Tuesday after entering the contest with only 18.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is 6-for-10 with four runs scored in the series.

3. Victor Martinez (knee) has missed the first two games and is unlikely to start the finale.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, White Sox 4